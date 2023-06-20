NRG Esports vs Paper Rex - VCT Masters Tokyo 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Masters Tokyo is coming close to its end as we are left with only a few teams. The event started with 12 lineups that started out in the Group Stage to try and make it to the Playoffs. Once there, they will finally get a chance to compete for the Masters Trophy. The top four teams have finally been decided and include NRG Esports, Fnatic, Evil Geniuses, and Paper Rex. These next few matches will be the most crucial and possibly the most entertaining ones to watch. Day 10 has two games scheduled, and one of them is between NA's NRG Esports and Pacific's Paper Rex.

Day 9 gave two incredible matches that went the distance. The first was between NRG Esports and Team Liquid. The BO3 (Best of Three) series went in the former's favor as they won it 2-1, continuing their consistent performance since the last few weeks of the Americas League.

The second matchup was a full on brawl between two of the more aggressive teams in the event, Paper Rex and EDward Gaming. The Chinese lineup has made quite a name for itself in this event, delivering upset after upset. It was finally stopped as Paper Rex took the BO3 series away by a 2-1 win.

NRG Esports vs Paper Rex - Which team will be eliminated from VCT Masters Tokyo?

Predictions

NRG Esports have looked amazing since their last few matches from the VCT Americas League. They have brought their absolute best coming into these crucial matches. Their talented roster and brilliant mid-round calls from FiNESSE and anti-strats make them one of the best teams in VCT Masters Tokyo.

Paper Rex came into the tournament as the VCT Pacific League winners when they finally took down their rivals, DRX. The team has had to play with their sixth player, cgrs, but still managed to create waves by making it to top four in Masters Tokyo. They are also the only lineup that has made Gekko's utility highly impactful in certain matches.

The matchup favors NRG Esports as the team is at its full strength, which Paper Rex isn't due to the absence of "something." However, the Pacific team has looked good in their last few matches, meaning this won't be an easy series for NRG Esports.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

NRG Esports' most recent match in VCT Masters Tokyo was against Team Liquid, where they won the BO3 series by 2-1. They have won four out of their last five matches.

Paper Rex's most recent match was against EDward Gaming in VCT Masters Tokyo. This team has also won four of their last five matches.

Potential lineups

NRG Esports

Pujan " FiNESSE " Mehta (IGL)

" Mehta (IGL) Sam " s0m " Oh

" Oh Austin " crashies " Roberts

" Roberts Ardis " ardiis " Svarenieks

" Svarenieks Victor " Victor " Wong

" Wong Chet "Chet" Singh (Coach)

Paper Rex

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie

Jing Jie Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Susanto Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Rusyaidee Patiphan "cgrs" Porsi

Porsi Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can support their favorite teams by watching the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Valorant Champions Tour. An alternative is to tune into the watchparties done by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on June 20 at 11 pm PDT/8 am CET(next day)/11:30 am IST (next day).

