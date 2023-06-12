NRG Esports vs T1 - VCT Masters Tokyo 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Masters Tokyo has been delivering some exciting fixtures. The event has started off with its Group Stage, where eight teams will be going all out to reach the Playoffs and compete against the top four. In the latter stage, a double elimination format will be followed, which will herald the VCT Masters Tokyo Champion. Day 3 of the Playoffs has three matches lined up, with the clash between Americas' NRG Esports and Pacific's T1 commanding immense attention.

Day 2 had two matches lined up. The first was between NRG Esports and NAVI. NRG Esports looked great in recent matches and was able to continue that in this BO3 (Best of Three) series. The side won the series by 2-1 against NAVI and looked very dominant on the maps they won.

The second match featured rising stars, Evil Geniuses and South Korean tyrants, DRX. The former looked absolutely stellar in the BO3 series, clinching a 2-0 victory and becoming the first team to reach the Playoffs.

NRG Esports vs T1 - Which team will make it to the Playoffs in VCT Masters Tokyo?

Predictions

NRG Esports has been looking amazing in the last few matches. Despite the slow start at VCT Americas League, the team was able to bounce back and become a dominant force in its region. The side finished second in the league.

T1 had some ups and downs in the Pacific League. In a similar way to NRG, the team was able to turn up in the most crucial matches, which helped in qualification for VCT Masters Tokyo. T1 ended up finishing in third place in the league, which showed its growth since VCT LOCK//IN.

The matchup heavily favors NRG Esports due to its sheer abundance of experience. Most of the roster has played at the highest level of Valorant esports and won many titles. T1 is definitely the underdog in this match but definitely has the potential to create an upset.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

NRG Esports' most recent match was against NAVI in VCT Masters Tokyo's Group Stage, winning the BO3 series by 2-1. The team has won four out of its last five fixtures.

T1's most recent match was against EDward Gaming in VCT Masters Tokyo's Group Stage, clinching the BO3 series by 2-1. The team has notched up three wins in the last five matches.

Potential lineups

NRG Esports

Pujan " FiNESSE " Mehta (IGL)

" Mehta (IGL) Sam " s0m " Oh

" Oh Austin " crashies " Roberts

" Roberts Ardis " ardiis " Svarenieks

" Svarenieks Victor " Victor " Wong

" Wong Chet "Chet" Singh (Coach)

T1

Son "xeta" Seon-ho

Seon-ho Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beam (IGL)

Sang-beam (IGL) Joseph "ban" Seungmin Oh

Seungmin Oh Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo

Jung-woo Lee "Carpe" Jae-hyeok

Jae-hyeok Yoon "Autumn" Eu-ddeum (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant esports fans can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Valorant Champions Tour. Another option is to tune into the watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on June 12, 2023, at 8 pm PDT/ 5 am CEST (next day)/8:30 am IST (next day).

