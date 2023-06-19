NRG Esports vs Team Liquid - VCT Masters Tokyo 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Master Tokyo has been a thrilling event to witness. 12 teams from all over the world have been giving their best to become the Masters winners of 2023. The event started off with the Group Stage where four out of eight teams fought their way to make it to the Playoffs, where, through a double elimination format, the winner of Masters Tokyo will be decided. Day 9 has two elimination matches lined up, and one of them is between NA's NRG Esports and EMEA's Team Liquid.

Day 8 had two matches. The first one was between Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid. The BO3 series seemed one-sided as the former won map one by 13-2. Team Liquid did bounce back on the second map, but it was too late as the American team closed the series 2-0, making them the first team to reach the Upper Finals.

The second match was between Fnatic and Paper Rex. The former has been on a terrific run, as they had one of the longest win streaks in VCT history. The latter couldn't stop them, as they had a dominant performance and took the BO3 series by 2-0.

NRG Esports vs Team Liquid - Which team will be eliminated from VCT Masters Tokyo?

Predictions

NRG Esports have looked pretty consistent since the last few weeks of the VCT Americas League. They have brought back that same level of performance in Tokyo. Despite Fnatic sending them to the lower bracket, this is where the OpTic Gaming core is at its strongest.

Team Liquid had a great run in the VCT EMEA League. They did something impossible as they finally stopped Fnatic's win streak and won the regional league. They have looked amazing in Tokyo as well and are definitely a team to be feared.

Predicting the winner of this matchup is quite difficult as both teams are equally good. Team Liquid is statistically ahead as they won their regional title; however, NRG Esports is an incredibly talented and experienced team, so the series should be very close.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

NRG Esports' most recent match in VCT Masters Tokyo was against Fnatic, where they lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

Team Liquid's most recent match in VCT Masters Tokyo was against Evil Geniuses, where they lost their BO3 series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

NRG Esports

Pujan " FiNESSE " Mehta (IGL)

" Mehta (IGL) Sam " s0m " Oh

" Oh Austin " crashies " Roberts

" Roberts Ardis " ardiis " Svarenieks

" Svarenieks Victor " Victor " Wong

" Wong Chet "Chet" Singh (Coach)

Team Liquid

Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen

" Olkkonen Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin Saif " Sayf " Jibraeel

" Jibraeel Igor " Redgar " Vlasov (IGL)

" Vlasov (IGL) Dom " soulcas " Sulcas

" Sulcas Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can support their favorite teams by watching the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Valorant Champions Tour. An alternative is to tune into the watch parties done by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on June 19 at 8 pm PDT/ 5 am CEST (next day)/ 8:30 am IST (next day).

