nukkye Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is currently one of the top FPS (First Person Shooter) games in the multiplayer space. It's got a vast roster of Agents that gives them a chance to create multiple strategies. Alongside that, it also fulfills the most important part of an FPS game which is satisfying gunplay.
Valorant esports has experienced significant growth since the launch of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT). In 2022, VCT emerged as a major global esports competition. The VCT 2023 season has begun with LOCK//IN, one of its largest tournaments to date.
The LOCK//IN tournament features thirty franchised teams and two Chinese teams competing in a single-bracket elimination format to determine the best team. This setup heightens the stakes for each match, encouraging teams to give their all from the start. With a large number of teams taking part, there are many players worth keeping an eye on, including nukkye.
Valorant settings utilized by Giants Gaming's nukkye
Zygimantas "nukkye" Chimieliauskas is an esports player from Lithuania who currently plays for Giants Gaming. He has fulfilled multiple roles for his team, ranging from the Duelist Raze and Jett to the Initiators Sova, Breach, and Skye.
nukkye's Valorant journey really took off when he won First Strike: Europe with Team Heretics. He later went on to play with G2 Esports, which was one of the top teams in EMEA at the time. There he was able to truly explode and give great performances. nukkye and G2 also qualified for VCT International Events as well. However, the overall performance of the team started to drop.
For VCT 2023, nukkye decided to join Giants Gaming. In their first showing in LOCK//IN, nukkye and his new team were able to win the series 2-0 against DetonatioN FocuMe. nukkye was also one of the top players during this matchup.
Looking up to a player like nukkye could definitely help aspiring Valorant players get better at the game. In fact, checking out their crosshair, monitor, and other settings is an easy way to improve your gameplay. This article will focus on nukkye's in-game settings and equipment in 2023. The settings listed below are based on the data provided on prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.175
- eDPI: 176
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Spacebar/ Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ability 2: C
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Z
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): 5
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 0.9
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: AOC AG251FZ2E
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro x Superlight White
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: ASUS GeForce RTX 3090
- Motherboard: GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Ultra
nukkye and Giants Gaming have been looking good so far in LOCK//IN. The team has a solid chance of making it to the playoffs. Viewers can look forward to some rather exciting Valorant matches over the next couple of weeks.