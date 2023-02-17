nukkye Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is currently one of the top FPS (First Person Shooter) games in the multiplayer space. It's got a vast roster of Agents that gives them a chance to create multiple strategies. Alongside that, it also fulfills the most important part of an FPS game which is satisfying gunplay.

Valorant esports has experienced significant growth since the launch of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT). In 2022, VCT emerged as a major global esports competition. The VCT 2023 season has begun with LOCK//IN, one of its largest tournaments to date.

The LOCK//IN tournament features thirty franchised teams and two Chinese teams competing in a single-bracket elimination format to determine the best team. This setup heightens the stakes for each match, encouraging teams to give their all from the start. With a large number of teams taking part, there are many players worth keeping an eye on, including nukkye.

Valorant settings utilized by Giants Gaming's nukkye

Zygimantas "nukkye" Chimieliauskas is an esports player from Lithuania who currently plays for Giants Gaming. He has fulfilled multiple roles for his team, ranging from the Duelist Raze and Jett to the Initiators Sova, Breach, and Skye.

nukkye's Valorant journey really took off when he won First Strike: Europe with Team Heretics. He later went on to play with G2 Esports, which was one of the top teams in EMEA at the time. There he was able to truly explode and give great performances. nukkye and G2 also qualified for VCT International Events as well. However, the overall performance of the team started to drop.

For VCT 2023, nukkye decided to join Giants Gaming. In their first showing in LOCK//IN, nukkye and his new team were able to win the series 2-0 against DetonatioN FocuMe. nukkye was also one of the top players during this matchup.

Looking up to a player like nukkye could definitely help aspiring Valorant players get better at the game. In fact, checking out their crosshair, monitor, and other settings is an easy way to improve your gameplay. This article will focus on nukkye's in-game settings and equipment in 2023. The settings listed below are based on the data provided on prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.175

eDPI: 176

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Spacebar/ Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 5

Use/Equip Ability 2: C

Use/Equip Ability 3: Z

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): 5

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 0.9

Minimap Zoom: 1

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: AOC AG251FZ2E

Mouse: Logitech G Pro x Superlight White

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Graphics Card: ASUS GeForce RTX 3090

Motherboard: GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Ultra

nukkye and Giants Gaming have been looking good so far in LOCK//IN. The team has a solid chance of making it to the playoffs. Viewers can look forward to some rather exciting Valorant matches over the next couple of weeks.

