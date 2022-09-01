OpTic Gaming vs BOOM Esports: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

As VCT Champions 2022 walks into Day 2, teams belonging to Group B will step onto the field for their first matchup in the premier tournament. The group stage is being held online, unlike the upcoming bracket stage and the grand final, which will be held offline at Istanbul's Volkswagen Arena.

Match 2 of today's group clashes will pitch OpTiC Gaming against BOOM Esports in an intriguing competition. While OpTiC Gaming made it to the Champions through a smashing performance across Challengers and Masters, BOOM Esports claimed their spot through the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers.

The VCT Champions Istanbul group stage will seed only eight teams, of a total of sixteen, into the bracket stage. The competition is ground-breaking in the group stages, leading to teams giving their best to remain in the tournament.

This article will predict the outcome of today's second match involving OpTiC Gaming and BOOM Esports, a very unconventional matchup.

OpTic Gaming vs BOOM Esports: Who will win the second group B stage match in VCT Champions 2022?

OpTiC Gaming needs no introduction in the world of esports, being one of North America's finest organizations. Its Valorant roster is regarded as one of the best in the world, featuring some of the most sought-after talents in the community.

BOOM Esports can be regarded as an underdog team. Their performance was stellar against some of the best teams in the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers.

However, the team struggled against top-notch teams like PRX in APAC Challengers stages earlier. It will be interesting to see APAC's rising stars take on the NA icon in today's match.

Predictions

The odds inevitably favor OpTiC Gaming at the moment. OpTiC Gaming has been a part of both international Masters this year and has consistently performed in both. On the other hand, BOOM Esports stayed in its comfort zone until now and will be facing the international VCT stage for the first time today.

Head-to-head

OpTiC Gaming never met BOOM Esports on a competitive Valorant ground earlier.

Recent results

OpTiC Gaming placed second in the VCT NA Challengers Stage 1 and dominated Masters Reykjavík, defeating all its competition. Following this, the FNS-led team kept their performance consistent in VCT NA Challengers Stage 2 and placed third in Masters Copenhagen.

BOOM Esports did great in their territory but struggled in the VCT APAC Challengers stages. The team didn't qualify for either of the Masters. They defeated many of their strong competitors like Bleed Esports and ONIC Esports to emerge on top of the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers.

The addition of Famouz to BOOM Esports' roster has made a humongous difference to the team's performance, and fans are eager to watch BOOM surprise OpTiC Gaming with their competence.

However, considering recent results and international experience, the odds favor OpTiC Gaming quite heavily.

Potential lineups

BOOM Esports:

Gary "blaZek1ng" Dastin

David "tehbotoL" Monangin

Monangin Fikri "famouz" Zaki

Rizkie Adla "BerserX" Kusuma

Saibani "fl1pzjder" Rahmad

OpTiC Gaming:

Pujan “FNS” Mehta (IGL)

Jaccob “Yay” Whiteaker

Victor “Victor” Wong

Austin “Crashies” Roberts

Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen

Where to watch

Fans can watch OpTiC Gaming take on BOOM Esports live on YouTube, Twitch, and valorantesports.com. The match is scheduled for Thursday, September 1, at 8:00 am PDT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 pm IST.

