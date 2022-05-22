OpTic Gaming vs Cloud9: VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group B Week 2: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

This is the final day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers Week 2. Fans have already witnessed four games this week and all the games are filled with exciting moments and surprising results. However, they will once again enjoy two back-to-back clashes tonight before the week ends.

OpTic Gaming will take on Cloud9 in the first game of the day in the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers. Both teams are in Group B and will play a best-of-three series tonight on the final day of Week 2. Both teams are looking for their second win in the competition and hence fans can expect a nail-biting clash tonight.

OpTic Gaming and Cloud9: Who will finish VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers Week 2 with a win?

Both OpTic Gaming and Cloud9 are two of the best teams in the region with a huge fan base. Hence, fans are eagerly waiting for the clash to start.

Predictions

It is quite tough to predict a clear winner when two strong sides go up against each other. However, for this particular series, OpTic Gaming will definitely have an advantage tonight.

OpTic Gaming was the champion of the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik and became the best team in the world last month. The tactical and mechanical prowess of the team blending in with an aggressive playstyle will definitely give the team an advantage over its opponents.

The Breach-Neon combination of the team on certain maps, along with Yay's magnificent Chamber plays, have been giving nightmares to opponents. If the team is able to perform the same way tonight, OpTic Gaming can secure another win and finish at the top of the table by the end of the week.

However, no one can write Cloud9 off ahead of the game. With a planned strategic display, Cloud9 can stop OpTic Gaming on its track as well. However, the team went through a roster shuffle last week.

Happy we ended our time together with a win

Tonight marked @OfficialXETA and @autumnkorea 's last match with the Cloud9 Valorant team.

Happy we ended our time together with a win

We wish you the best of luck in your next team!

The organization recently released Seon-ho "xeta" Son and replaced him with Rahul "curry" Nemani. This will be curry's first official game as a Cloud9 player. With players like Vanity and Leaf in the team, Cloud9 can get the better of its opponent tonight.

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the face-to-face battle between Yay and Leaf. It will be interesting to see who impresses more in today's game.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other seven times in the past and Cloud9 has won four of the said matches. OpTic Gaming will try to tie it by winning the series tonight.

Recent results

OpTic Gaming has been in excellent form recently, winning four of its last five games in all competitions. On the other hand, Cloud9 has won only three.

OpTic Gaming and Cloud9's head-to-head and recent results (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

OpTic Gaming

Austin "crashies" Roberts

Victor Wong

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Jaccob "Yay" Whiteaker

Pujan "FNS" Mehta

Cloud9 Blue

Nathan "leaf" Orf

Anthony "vanity" Malaspina

Rahul "curry" Nemani

Erick "Xeppaa" Bach

Mitch "mitch" Semago

When and where to watch

The match between OpTic Gaming and Cloud9 in the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group Stage will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on May 23 from 1:30 am IST.

