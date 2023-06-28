Orangutan vs BLEED - VCT Ascension Pacific 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Ascension for the Pacific region has finally begun. A total of 10 teams have qualified from all over APAC (Asia Pacific) by conquering their regional titles. These teams will first be put in the Group Stage, where they will go through a round-robin format. The top six teams from the Group Stage will make their way to the Playoffs. In the Playoffs, a double-elimination bracket will be followed to determine which team will make it to Pacific League.

VCT's Ascension is the only way for these teams to get an entry into the franchised leagues. The availability of a single spot will force teams to bring their best early in the competition. Day 2 will begin with a match between South Asia's Orangutan and Singapore's BLEED.

Orangutan vs. BLEED - Which team will open Day 2 with a win at VCT Ascension: Pacific?

Predictions

Orangutan are here from India, South Asia. The team did a great job in their Challengers League, winning both Split 1 and Split 2. In fact, in Split 2, the squad had an almost flawless run as they defeated every team 2-0 until the Grand Finals.

BLEED came from the Challengers League held for Singapore and Malaysia. The team decimated their competition, including a 3-0 victory in the Grand Finals. They are amongst the favorites to win the VCT Ascension Pacific: 2023 event.

Predicting the winner of this matchup is difficult as both teams haven't played on an international stage before. Statistically, both teams have had clean runs in their respective regions and can make it to the Pacific League.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

Orangutan's most recent match was again Reckoning Esports in the Challengers League South Asia: Split 2's Grand Finals. There they won their BO5 series by 3-2.

BLEED's most recent match was in the Challengers League Malaysia/Singapore: Split 2, where they faced X10 Esports in the Grand Finals. They won the BO5 (Best of Five) series by 3-0.

Potential Lineups

Orangutan

Jm "Tesseract" Ignacio

Ignacio Azis "azys" Nandang

Nandang Rishi "RvK" Vijayakumar

Vijayakumar Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose

Bose Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Virani Mathanraj "theDoctorr" Munisparan (Coach)

BLEED

Nutchapon " sScary " Matarat

" Matarat Derrick " Deryeon " Yee

" Yee Marcus " nephh " Tan

" Tan Tyler " Juicy " James

" James Ngo " crazyguy " Cong Anh ( IGL )

" Cong Anh ( ) Nikola "LEGUJA" Ninic (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can support their favorite teams by tuning into the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Pacific. They can also tune into the watch parties done by streamers and pro players. The match will occur on June 29 at 11:30 am IST/ 1:00 pm THA/ 2:00 pm SGT/ 3:00 pm KST.

Poll : Who will win this match? Orangutan BLEED 0 votes