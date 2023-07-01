Orangutan vs DPlus Esports - VCT Ascension Pacific 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Ascension for the Pacific region has been quite the event to follow. Ten teams have been giving it their all to make their way to win the slot for VCT Pacific League. These teams came from all over APAC (Asia-Pacific) and were at the top of their region. Currently, they are battling it out in the Group Stage, after which the top six will make their way to the Playoffs. The double-elimination format will determine who gets the one and only slot for VCT Pacific League. Day 4 has three matches lined up, and one of them is between Orangutan and DPlus Esports.

Day 3 of Pacific's Ascension had three matches. The first was between Bonkers and DPlus Esports. The Australian team was able to get their first win at the event as they won the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-0. The second match saw the same result: SCARZ defeated Orangutan by 2-0 to become the only team with two wins.

The day's last match was between BOOM Esports and Fancy United Esports. BOOM absolutely destroyed Fancy on the first map, Ascent, and despite their best efforts, they lost the BO3 series by 0-2 to BOOM.

Orangutan vs DPlus Esports - Who will outperform the other in this VCT Ascension: Pacific matchup?

Predictions

Orangutan had a dominant performance in their region's Challenger's League. However, the team has looked a little shaky coming into the Ascension event. Orangutan needs this win to still have a chance of qualifying for the Playoffs.

DPlus Esports had an almost flawless run in Split 1 and 2 in their Challengers League. Their performance was very dominant in Korea. However, they also haven't been able to show great results in the Ascension event.

Predicting the winner for the matchup is difficult as both teams have had equally good performances. Both teams desperately need this win to not only stay in the competition but also boost their confidence from now on in this slot in the VCT Pacific League.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

Orangutan's most recent match at VCT Pacific's Ascension was against SCARZ, where they lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

DPlus Esports' most recent match was against Bonkers in the VCT Ascension: Pacific. They lost their BO3 series by 0-2 as well.

Potential Lineups

Orangutan

Jm "Tesseract" Ignacio

Ignacio Azis "azys" Nandang

Nandang Rishi "RvK" Vijayakumar

Vijayakumar Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose (IGL)

Bose (IGL) Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Virani Mathanraj "theDoctorr" Munisparan (Coach)

DPlus Esports

Kim " Lakia " Jong-min (IGL)

" Jong-min (IGL) Park " allow " Sang-wook

" Sang-wook Park " Estrella " Gun

" Gun Park " exy " Geun-cheol

" Geun-cheol Jung " Esperanza " Jin-cheol

" Jin-cheol Kang "solo" Geun-chul (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can support their favorite teams by watching the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Pacific. They can also tune into the watch parties done by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on July 1 at 5:30 pm IST/ 7:00 pm THA/ 8:00 pm SGT/ 6:00 pm KST.

