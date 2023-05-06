Orangutan vs Velocity Gaming in Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 2: Predictions, where to watch, and more

On the seventh day of the League Stage of the Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 2, fans are gearing up for one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the event. Two of the top teams from India, Orangutan and Velocity Gaming, will face off in a Group A fixture. Orangutan will be looking to secure their playoff berth with their third victory, while Velocity Gaming will be looking to make up for previous losses in the tournament.

Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 2 is one of the most important events for teams, as the tournament winner qualifies for the Challengers Ascension: Pacific tournament. The teams will first play the League Stage, and three teams from each group will make it to the Playoffs, where one of them will be crowned the champion.

Orangutan vs Velocity Gaming in Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 2

Predictions

Orangutan is arguably the best team in Valorant Challengers South Asia, and they displayed incredible performances in the first split, winning the entire event. They are yet to lose a match, even in the second split, extending their win streak to nine games.

On the other hand, without DEATHMAKER on the team, Velocity Gaming fell short in the playoffs of the first split, and they will be looking to make up for it by winning the second one. They are in Group A and will start their campaign with the match against Orangutan.

Although Velocity Gaming has a better score against Orangutan, the latter are slight favorites to win the encounter, given their recent form and win streak. However, Velocity Gaming does have the firepower to break the win streak of Orangutan.

Head-to-head

Orangutan has faced off against Velocity Gaming on two separate occasions, but those matches were played back in 2022. Velocity Gaming came out on top in both games as the score read two to naught in their favor.

Recent results

Orangutan is in great form, with the team showcasing exceptional performances and momentum as they continue into the second split. In their recent matches against MLT Esports and Reckoning Esports, Orangutan showcased their prowess as they managed to emerge victorious without dropping a single map, as the score line read 2 to 0 in their favor.

On the other hand, Velocity Gaming has had a rough patch in their recent matchups. The team was on a rampage during the League Stage of Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 1, taking down opponents like Gods Reign, True Rippers, GodLike Esports, and MLT Esports without dropping a single map. However, their journey took a downward turn during the playoff after they lost to Gods Reigns and True Rippers (1-2).

Potential lineup

Orangutan

Jm "Tesseract" Ignacio

Ignacio Azis "azys" Nandang

Nandang Rishi "RvK" Vijayakumar

Vijayakumar Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose

Bose Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Velocity Gaming

Adam "ec1s" Eccles

Eccles Sagnik "Hellff" Roy

Roy Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Das Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar

Mhaswadkar Domagoj "doma" Fancev

Where to watch Orangutan vs Velocity Gaming in Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 2?

The much-awaited match between Orangutan and Velocity Gaming will be streamed live on NODWIN Gaming’s Loco and YouTube channel from 8 pm IST (GMT +5:30) onwards. Fans can also catch the live action on the Valorant Esports South Asia YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes