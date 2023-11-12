OXY Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Francis "OXY" Hoang is an American Valorant esports player who currently plays for the team Cloud9. He has mainly fulfilled the role of a Duelist for his team and is among the few who have taken on the role of Yoru.
OXY's Valorant career took a huge leap when he joined G2 Esports in December 2022. There, he got the chance to compete among the top NA players in the tier two scene and fight in Ascension to become partnered.
Although G2 Esports failed to perform well in Ascension, OXY destroyed his opposition. His explosive plays and insanely precise aim went on to win his team many rounds. In fact, he was among the top three players in Challengers League: North America with a total ACS (Average Combat Score) of 244.7.
Everything fans need to know about OXY's Valorant settings in 2023
For VCT 2024, OXY made his way to Cloud9. The new roster has been doing quite well in off-season events like Red Bull Home Ground #4, Superdome 2023: Columbia, etc. Mentioned below are his Valorant settings for 2023.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.23
- Scoped sensitivity: 1
- ADS sensitivity: Unknown
- eDPI: 184
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
- Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Unknown
- Fixed Orientation: Unknown
- Keep Player Centered: Unknown
- Minimap Size: Unknown
- Minimap Zoom: Unknown
- Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown
- Show Map Region Names: Unknown
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1600x1024
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Mousepad: HyperX Fury S Pro
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: Sennheiser HD 599
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
As Valorant offers a lot of options, players can acquire the above settings and customize some of them according to their needs. However, it is important to note that they will need to follow a dedicated aim routine to be consistent in their gameplay.
OXY has already started to gain quite a reputation through off-season events. With his new team, his potential can finally be unleashed to truly become one of the best Valorant pro players in the world.