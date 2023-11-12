OXY Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Francis "OXY" Hoang is an American Valorant esports player who currently plays for the team Cloud9. He has mainly fulfilled the role of a Duelist for his team and is among the few who have taken on the role of Yoru.

OXY's Valorant career took a huge leap when he joined G2 Esports in December 2022. There, he got the chance to compete among the top NA players in the tier two scene and fight in Ascension to become partnered.

Although G2 Esports failed to perform well in Ascension, OXY destroyed his opposition. His explosive plays and insanely precise aim went on to win his team many rounds. In fact, he was among the top three players in Challengers League: North America with a total ACS (Average Combat Score) of 244.7.

Everything fans need to know about OXY's Valorant settings in 2023

For VCT 2024, OXY made his way to Cloud9. The new roster has been doing quite well in off-season events like Red Bull Home Ground #4, Superdome 2023: Columbia, etc. Mentioned below are his Valorant settings for 2023.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.23

Scoped sensitivity: 1

ADS sensitivity: Unknown

eDPI: 184

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Unknown

Fixed Orientation: Unknown

Keep Player Centered: Unknown

Minimap Size: Unknown

Minimap Zoom: Unknown

Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown

Show Map Region Names: Unknown

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1600x1024

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Mousepad: HyperX Fury S Pro

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: Sennheiser HD 599

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

As Valorant offers a lot of options, players can acquire the above settings and customize some of them according to their needs. However, it is important to note that they will need to follow a dedicated aim routine to be consistent in their gameplay.

OXY has already started to gain quite a reputation through off-season events. With his new team, his potential can finally be unleashed to truly become one of the best Valorant pro players in the world.