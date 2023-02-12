pANcada Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Hailing from Brazil, Bryan “pANcada” is a successful professional Valorant athlete who currently plays for the popular North American esports organization, Sentinels. The young athlete has received massive appreciation from the community owing to his exceptional crosshair placement and clutch potential.
The 23-year-old is a former Crossfire player who switched to competitive Valorant in 2020. Since then, pANcada played for multiple lesser-known teams until he received an offer from LOUD (in early 2020), a successful esports organization based in Brazil.
Bryan’s decision to join LOUD turned out to be life-changing, as the promising roster went on to lift the Valorant Champions trophy in September 2022. A while later, pANcada and his former teammate Gustavo “Sacy” joined the Sentinels, who were looking to complete their partnered roster for VCT 2023.
Even when his enemies have the advantage, pANcada is known to never miss his shots. Naturally, many budding players who are looking to find the perfect in-game settings in Valorant will want to take a look at the athlete's preferences.
Everything you need to know about pANcada’s settings in Valorant (2023)
pANcada is a well-established “Controller Main” and provides unquestionable support to his team using smokes. He doesn’t drift from his role and sticks to playing Controller Agents, namely Omen, Brimstone, Astra, and Viper.
Being a support player, pANcada is required to stay calm in tight situations and defend his team. As a controller, he is mainly tasked with providing cover for the team, stopping aggressive site executions, and discouraging spike defusals with lineups.
A competitive shooter game like Valorant requires a massive focus on mechanical aim as well as game sense. Naturally, pANcada is required to have impeccable aim and crosshair placement skills like all professional esports players of his stature.
So far, he has managed to impress multiple onlookers with his composure and stable aim. Take a look at pANcada’s preferred in-game settings and his PC setup to build your own:
Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI: 800
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.28
- eDPI: 224
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: White (#FFFFFF)
- Center Dot: Off
- Outlines: Off
Inner Lines
- Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use Ability 1: T
- Use Ability 2: E
- Use Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Always the Same
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General Settings
- Display: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
Graphics Settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC3-CW
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC Settings
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
Finally, Valorant settings are best determined through personal preferences. This is because pANcada and other professional players have unique playstyles and setups, which may or may not overlap with yours.
Copying the in-game settings of professional Valorant players may give beginners a reference as to where they can start. However, they will ultimately need to experiment and figure out the best settings that suit their playstyle and setup.