pANcada Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Hailing from Brazil, Bryan “pANcada” is a successful professional Valorant athlete who currently plays for the popular North American esports organization, Sentinels. The young athlete has received massive appreciation from the community owing to his exceptional crosshair placement and clutch potential.

The 23-year-old is a former Crossfire player who switched to competitive Valorant in 2020. Since then, pANcada played for multiple lesser-known teams until he received an offer from LOUD (in early 2020), a successful esports organization based in Brazil.

Bryan’s decision to join LOUD turned out to be life-changing, as the promising roster went on to lift the Valorant Champions trophy in September 2022. A while later, pANcada and his former teammate Gustavo “Sacy” joined the Sentinels, who were looking to complete their partnered roster for VCT 2023.

Even when his enemies have the advantage, pANcada is known to never miss his shots. Naturally, many budding players who are looking to find the perfect in-game settings in Valorant will want to take a look at the athlete's preferences.

Everything you need to know about pANcada’s settings in Valorant (2023)

pANcada is a well-established “Controller Main” and provides unquestionable support to his team using smokes. He doesn’t drift from his role and sticks to playing Controller Agents, namely Omen, Brimstone, Astra, and Viper.

Being a support player, pANcada is required to stay calm in tight situations and defend his team. As a controller, he is mainly tasked with providing cover for the team, stopping aggressive site executions, and discouraging spike defusals with lineups.

A competitive shooter game like Valorant requires a massive focus on mechanical aim as well as game sense. Naturally, pANcada is required to have impeccable aim and crosshair placement skills like all professional esports players of his stature.

So far, he has managed to impress multiple onlookers with his composure and stable aim. Take a look at pANcada’s preferred in-game settings and his PC setup to build your own:

Mouse settings

Mouse DPI: 800

800 In-game Sensitivity: 0.28

0.28 eDPI: 224

224 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: White (#FFFFFF)

White (#FFFFFF) Center Dot: Off

Off Outlines: Off

Inner Lines

Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 3

3 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space bar

Space bar Use Object: F

F Primary Weapon: 1

1 Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use Ability 1: T

T Use Ability 2: E

E Use Ability 3: C

C Use Ultimate Ability: X

Map settings

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Always the Same

: Always the Same Keep Player Centered : Off

: Off Minimap Size : 1.2

: 1.2 Minimap Zoom : 0.9

: 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General Settings

Display: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Graphics Settings

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

16x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Off Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

ZOWIE XL2546 Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL

Logitech G915 TKL Mouse: ZOWIE EC3-CW

ZOWIE EC3-CW Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge

ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Settings

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

Finally, Valorant settings are best determined through personal preferences. This is because pANcada and other professional players have unique playstyles and setups, which may or may not overlap with yours.

Copying the in-game settings of professional Valorant players may give beginners a reference as to where they can start. However, they will ultimately need to experiment and figure out the best settings that suit their playstyle and setup.

Poll : 0 votes