Paper Rex vs. EDward Gaming - Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Day 5 of Valorant Champions 2023 has arrived, and today's matchup is definitely worth grabbing some popcorn for. With Paper Rex (PRX) going up against EDward Gaming (EDG), players are excited to see what chaotic display of skill and talent both teams put up. The winner of today's matchup will qualify for the playoffs, while the losing team will stay on to face the losing bracket.

EDward Gaming has been running a clean win streak for a while now. PRX and their carefully coordinated chaos could possibly turn that table around and dismantle their spell of success. Here is everything you need to know about the teams competing in Group A's head-to-head today.

Paper Rex vs. EDward Gaming: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage matchup?

Predictions

Paper Rex needs no introduction to the world stage. They are a formidable team who have mastered the art of calculated chaos. PRX seems to have found a solid foothold in the competition and looks focused enough to snatch this year's Champions Trophy from their competitors.

China's EDward Gaming has come a long way from home. An underdog in the world scene, EDG has proven time and time again the potential they possess. With a clean win streak since the Valorant Champions China qualifiers, EDward Gaming might give Paper Rex a run for their money in today's matchup.

Undoubtedly, Paper Rex are the favorites in today's matchup, however, with EDward Gaming's success in recent matches, they must be offered the deserving respect for holding their own in this extremely competitive environment.

Our prediction is that PRX could possibly dismantle EDward Gaming if they find the opportunity to do so. Being a team that thrives in chaos, it is up to EDward Gaming to keep strong control of their tempo and keep their heads in the game in order to counter PRX.

Head-to-head

Paper Rex and EDward Gaming will be going head-to-head today for the third time in their competitive history. With clean 2-0 wins from PRX against EDG in previous VCT duels, it is up to the latter to turn the tables in today's matchup.

Recent results

Paper Rex's most recent game at Valorant Champions 2023 saw them pull off an easy 2-0 win against KRÜ Esports.

Keeping up with Paper Rex, EDward Gaming also put on a great show as they defeated Giants with a scoreline of 2-1 in Valorant Champions 2023's Group A duel. Despite losing a match in that series, EDG's form was impeccable, and their strategies against Giants worked wonders.

Expected rosters

Paper Rex

Aaron “mindfreak” Leonhart

Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto

Ahmad Khalish Rusyaidee “d4v41” bin Nordin

Wang “Jinggg” Jing Jie

Ilya “something” Petrov

Patiphan “CigaretteS” Posri (Substitute)

Alexandre “alecks” Sallé

EDward Gaming

Guo “Haodong” Haodong (IGL)

Zheng “ZmjjKK” Yongkang

Wan “CHICHOO” Shunji

Zhang “Smoggy” Zhao

Wang “nobody” Senxu

Tang “Muggle” Shijun (Substitute)

Lo Wen-Hsin (Head Coach)

Livestream details

VCT enthusiasts can join the official VCT Twitch and YouTube channels to catch PRX and EDG live in the Valorant Champions 2023 Group A matchup. For some friendly banter, fans can also tune into their favorite streamer's watch party.

Paper Rex will face EDward Gaming on August 11, 2023, at 6 pm PDT / 3 am CEST (next day) / 6:30 am IST (next day).

