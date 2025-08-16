Paper Rex vs Talon Esports - VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs: Prediction, where to watch, and more

The VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs are set to witness Paper Rex take on Talon Esports on August 17, 2025. The two will meet in the tournament's Upper Final, with the winner progressing to the Grand Finals, while the loser gets one last chance to stay in the competition in the Lower Final. This also marks Talon Esports' last opportunity to qualify for Champions Paris 2025.This article will go over and attempt to predict the winner of the Upper Finals of the VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs.Paper Rex vs Talon Esports: Who will win the Upper Final of VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs?PredictionPaper Rex is likely to win the Upper Final match at the VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs. The team is currently on a golden run and has won all but one VCT match since securing the Masters Toronto trophy against Fnatic.The only dent in its otherwise perfect record is a recent 0:2 loss against Zeta Division at VCT Pacific 2025 Group Stage. Besides this match, the team has secured five 2:0 victories in the current tournament, even defeating Talon Esports. The players' morale is at an all-time high since the Masters win, supplemented by significantly improved performances.That being said, it's important to remember that Paper Rex has already qualified for Champions Paris 2025. Talon Esports, on the other hand, has not shown similar form. While the squad has won the same number of matches at VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2, the squad suffered a string of four straight losses before the tournament, one coming at Pacific Stage 1 against DRX.It's impossible to deny that both teams look strong. Regardless, based on Paper Rex's recent performance at the international stage, it is highly likely that the team will emerge victorious.Also read - Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2: Prize Pool, teams, and moreHead-to-headThe two teams have previously clashed on six different occasions in the last two years. Five of those games were official VCT matches, with Paper Rex winning every single time. So, as per the VCT head-to-head record, the current score is 5-0.Recent resultsPaper Rex's last three opponents were T1, Talon Esports, and Zeta Division. The team only lost to Zeta Division with a 0:2 scoreline. Prior to that loss, it defeated BOOM Esports and DFM at Valorant 2025 Pacific Stage 2.Talon Esports also has similar results, having only lost to Paper Rex and DFM at VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2. On the other hand, the squad managed to overcome DRX, Zeta Division, T1, as well as Nongshim RedForce with a perfect score for all of them except DRX, grabbing a 2-1 victory.Paper Rex vs Talon Esports roster at VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs Upper FinalsPaper RexAhmad Khalish Rusyaidee 'd4v41' bin NordinJason 'f0rsakeN' Susanto (IGL)Ilia 'something' PetrovWang Jing 'Jinggg' JiePatrick 'PatMen' MendozaTalon EsportsThanamethk 'Crws' MahatthananuyutTanate 'Killua' TeerasawadAnupong 'thyy' PreamsakJittana 'JitBoyS' NokngamPapaphat 'primmie' SripraphaAlso read - Valorant Corrode map: Everything we know so farWhen and where to watchYou can watch the Upper Final Playoffs match between Paper Rex and Talon Esports on the official VCT Pacific channels. The match will be livestreamed on August 17, 2025, at 1 am PT/4 am ET/8 am UTC.Here are the links you can use to watch the match unfold live:Official VCT Pacific Twitch ChannelOfficial VCT Pacific YouTube ChannelThat's everything you needed to know about the upcoming PRX vs Talon Esports matchup at VCT Pacific 2025 Playoffs Upper Finals.