Paper Rex vs ZETA DIVISION - VCT Pacific League 2023: Predictions, livestream details, results, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 06, 2023 09:39 GMT
Paper Rex vs ZETA DIVISION - VCT Pacific League 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

VCT Pacific League is getting close to its end with only two weeks left, one of them being the Super Week. The ten franchised teams from across the Asia-Pacific region have been fighting it out every week for a chance to represent the region in this year's only Masters event, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan. The winner will also mark their place as the first-ever Pacific League winner in Valorant's history.

Day 19 of the VCT Pacific League has two matches lined up, the second of which is going to be played between Paper Rex from Singapore and ZETA DIVISION from Japan. It is going to be a really exciting match, as the teams are very evenly matched. Here is everything you need to know before the game kicks off today.

Paper Rex vs ZETA DIVISION: Who will win the second match of Week 7 of VCT Pacific 2023?

#VCTPacific Week 7 is hotter than ever 🔥Catch these teams fight for playoff survival at Sangam Colosseum!🕕 17:00 GMT+9 | TLN vs GEN🕘 20:00 GMT+9 | ZETA vs PRX📺 Twitch | riot.com/VCTPTwitch📺 YouTube | riot.com/VCTPYouTube📺 Facebook | riot.com/VCTPFacebook https://t.co/TtzUmCKBiU

Predictions

Paper Rex is arguably one of the most popular Asian teams in the VCT Pacific League. The team recently signed Russian player something, and he has greatly boosted their firepower. In their current form, they seemed to have found a good balance between slow, planned-out executions and their signature #WGaming style, which has made them a force to be reckoned with.

ZETA DIVISION and Paper Rex have different playstyles in the VCT Pacific League. The Japanese squad is known for their methodical playstyle, which can be a real challenge for opponents to counter. Although this style can sometimes cost them matches, ZETA DIVISION has a proven track record of making it work effectively.

In today's VCT match, we will see a clash between two contrasting styles. Looking back at past results, Paper Rex has shown a strong ability to take down slow playstyles, as they did with Fnatic last year. Additionally, with Bind back in the competitive map pool, PRX has an advantage in this series.

Head-to-head

ZETA DIVISION and Paper Rex have faced off against each other in VCT Masters: Rekyavik back in 2022. The Japanese squad knocked PRX out of the tournament with an impressive 2-1 victory.

Recent results

Know Your Enemy // Ep.1 DetonatioN FocusMe & ZETA DIVISION@team_detonation & @zetadivision, players sit down to discuss their matchup, who the best Jett is between the 2 teams, and partake in an age-old Korean challenge!#VCTPacific #VALORANT #VCT #VALORANTEsports https://t.co/jhoewQ165m

Paper Rex got off to a rocky start in the tournament, but ever since the addition of something to the squad, they have only lost a single series, which was against DRX. In Weeks 5 and 6, they defeated Global Esports and Talon Esports, respectively.

ZETA DIVISION has been on a consistent path in the tournament so far. They won their last game against Team Secret and previously managed to defeat the likes of RRQ and Global Esports.

Potential lineups

Moments from Monday's #VCTPacific Match📸#WGAMING https://t.co/OxdRfnjSRi

Paper Rex

  • Benedict "Benkai" Tan (IGL)
  • Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart
  • Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie
  • Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto
  • Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee
  • Ilya "something" Petrov
  • Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Coach)

ZETA DIVISION

  • Yuuma "Dep" Hisamoto
  • Ushida "Laz" Koji (IGL)
  • Maruoka "crow" Tomoaki
  • Tenta "TENNN" Asai
  • Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe
  • Motoyama "XQQ" Hibiki (Head Coach)

Where to watch

Let's get the party started! 🎉Get in these talents' streams from across Asia for the official #VCTPacific watch parties!#MakeWaves https://t.co/c6j9StLcfG

You can watch the match live in English on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of VCT Pacific. If you prefer a broadcast in Korean, Japanese, or any other regional language, you can find channels for the same, or tune into one of the watch parties held by popular streamers from across the globe.

Paper Rex will play against ZETA DIVISION on May 6, 2023, at 4:00 am PST/ 4:30 pm IST/ 8:00 pm KST/JST.

Results

Note: This section will be updated after the completion of the match.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
