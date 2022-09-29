Pick rates of all Valorant Agents at VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) has gathered a huge community under its umbrella. Riot Games organizes one of the biggest worldwide tournaments in the esports scene. The tournament covers the entirety of the globe and brings together the best players on a single world stage.

The professional league follows a certain meta that affects the pick rate of Agents throughout the game. Team composition affects the strategies planned out and the way players perform.

Let us take a look at the pick rates of all the Agents in the entire VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Tournament.

Exploring Agent pick rates at VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul

willminder @willminder



credit: thespike The pick rates of all the agents at #VALORANTChampions credit: thespike The pick rates of all the agents at #VALORANTChampions credit: thespike https://t.co/MjNm37v7wa

There are primarily four categories into which all Valorant Agent are divided - Duelists, Sentinels, Controllers, and Initiators. Each is based on the role these Agents are supposed to play, with their abilities and equipment making them the most efficient in their respective roles.

Duelists have abilities that enable players to take fights head-on and be the spearhead of the team. Controllers are more situated in the role of securing map control.

Sentinels enable players to hold on to conquered areas and discourage contests, while Initiators have a unique role in aiding the team to gain the momentum required to execute strategies.

Duelists

Agents like Raze and Jett were the highest-picked Duelist Agents. Neon followed behind but with almost half the pick rate. Raze and Jett have a great set of abilities that allow them to quickly take control of places with finesse as well.

It is very crucial that Duelists are picked to take action when teams begin initiating a plan and these top-picked Agents do a great job at taking down enemies very quickly.

In VCT Champions Istanbul, Neon had a pick rate of 16%, followed by Phoenix at 6%, Yoru at 1%, and Reyna at 1%.

Sentinels

Valorant's Sentinel Agent, Chamber, unequivocally tops the charts with a pick rate of 67%. A debate about his exact role has been going on for some time, considering the boldness that he can be played with. The ability to quickly teleport back to cover after taking a rather risky position makes him very capable.

The name Chamber and unexpected positioning go synonymously and create the pressure to check every nook and corner of a map on the enemy team.

Sage had a pick rate of 22%, followed by Killjoy at 16%, and Cypher at 6%.

Controllers

The Controller Agents saw a more balanced graph in the pool, but Viper and Omen topped the list with 46% and 35% pick rates.

The former is a Controller that can flip rounds completely if played with the correct strategy in mind. Her ability to command a site once under control and make enemies vulnerable has made her the highest-picked Controller Agent in VCT Champions 2022.

Omen follows behind with abilities that allow players to take high-rise and unexpected positions. He has a strong flashing ability that can devastate anyone caught in its area of effect.

Astra followed closely behind Omen with a pick rate of 22%, with Brimstone coming in at 20%.

Initiators

The latest Initiator Agents introduced to Valorant were also the two that were picked highest in the VCT Champions 2022, with Fade topping the chart with a 54% pick rate.

Her abilities enable players to detect enemy positions and clear corners without the need to invest in an additional teammate for the area. Fade also has disorienting abilities that make opponents vulnerable to damage in their area of effect.

Kay/O has more of a standard set of equipment as his abilities are based around disabling, detecting, and blinding enemies. The Agent also has a powerful grenade ability that is capable of converting full kills should any enemy player be in the area of effect.

Kay/O had a pick rate of 45%, followed by Sova at 33%, Breach at 26%, and Skye at 21%.

This concludes the list of overall pick rates of all Valorant Agents in the VCT Champions 2022. Professional players set standards and discover new ways to play certain Agents in different maps that are viewed by fans all over the world.

These gameplays inspire and impact the way the masses play the title on a daily basis and hence bring about new Valorant team composition metas.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far