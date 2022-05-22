Valorant tier list: Best Agents for Ascent in Episode 4 Act 3

Valorant is one of the most successful shooter games that debuted in June 2020. Even after almost two years, the game still upholds player hype by adding various agents and maps to the game with their major updates.

With the game’s Episode 4 Act 3 update, Riot Games introduced a new addition to the agent roster with an Initiator named Fade. Hailing from Turkey, the agent mostly takes advantage of her recon-based abilities and sabotages her playstyle.

The update also introduced several nerfs and buffs to various agents, which has impacted their game performance rating.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3: All agents ranked from best to worst on Ascent

Valorant’s meta is known for being dynamic as the game updates every two weeks. Thus, players always have to adapt to the meta, which observes changes biweekly.

Considering all the changes introduced with Episode 4 Act 3 update, this listicle will categorize agents from different tiers to play on Ascent. The following are all the other tiers this article will be using:

S Tier

A Tier

B Tier

C Tier

D Tier

S-tier Agents

S-tier agents for Ascent (Image by Sportskeeda)

The agents who are most viable for Ascent’s meta:

Reyna

Jett

Chamber

Omen

Duelists like Reyna and Jett have shown to be the most viable agents on almost every map, followed by Chamber for his aggressive yet defensive playstyle.

Since Ascent has multiple angles to take care of, agents like Reyna, Jett and Omen can benefit from their vision hindering ability sets. Chamber can also look out for flanks when he is on the attacking side, giving the friendly team a huge advantage.

When on defense, all these agents can also put opponents in tough situations as all of them can greatly affect their entry time. Thus, all these agents are likely the best for playing competitive matches on Valorant’s Ascent map.

A-tier Agents

A-tier agents for Ascent (Image by Sportskeeda)

The Valorant agents who are also great for playing on Ascent:

Fade

Sova

Raze

Sage

Brimstone

All the agents mentioned above are just as great as the S-tier characters in this list but slightly less recommended. Intel plays a huge role in Valorant, for which Fade and Sova are considered quite important. But, intel without firepower is a lost cause, so Raze also joins the A-tier list for an arsenal of damaging abilities. Brimstone is also a viable pick as he can smoke off angles and hurt enemies.

While the three agents are great while attacking most specifically, Sentinel, like Sage, can act as an immovable object to an unstoppable force. However, these agents can perform great in attack and defense if used carefully.

B-tier Agents

B-tier agents for Ascent (Image by Sportskeeda)

These might not be as great as S-tier and A-tier agents, but they can surely get the job done:

Killjoy

KAY/O

Neon

Skye

Cypher

Even though Killjoy and Skye are quite dominant in most Valorant maps, to do fall out a bit on Ascent. After nerf, Killjoy has become quite counterable, making her a bit less powerful. Moreover, the agent abilities are also quite predictable like that of Cypher, which adds up to their cons.

As for the other agents on the list, they are quite viable for Ascent. However, they are certainly not the best as others can do a better job on Ascent.

C-tier Agents

C-tier agents for Ascent (Image by Sportskeeda)

These agents might not seem like the best, but they are fairly good picks to play on Ascent:

Viper

Astra

Yoru

Both Astra and Viper are some of the best agents in Valorant. However, on Ascent, they are certainly not the best picks. Most lineups for Viper can usually backfire on friendly teammates when playing on Ascent. Also, Astra's slow playstyle is slightly less recommended for playing on the map.

Yoru is also not recommended to play on Ascent as his abilities cannot be used at their full potential since the map is quite small.

D-tier Agents

D-tier agents for Ascent (Image by Sportskeeda)

Agents who give a fairly underwhelming performance when compared to other Valorant agents:

Breach

Phoenix

Breach can be useful in multiple cases, like destroying Killjoy’s gadgets and a few other stuff. However, that doesn’t make him a must-pick for Ascent. The agent is relatively underperforming as an initiator, making him even less viable.

As for Pheonix, the agent quickly lost his fame as players started to get the hang of his abilities, leaving him to become one of the most underwhelming agents in Valorant. So to add up, the agent is also not recommended to play on Ascent.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

