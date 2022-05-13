Valorant tier list: Best Agents for Breeze in Episode 4 Act 3

Episode 4 Act 3 of Valorant made its first appearance on April 27, introducing a brand new Agent for the game's audience. After the arrival of the new Turkish Initiator, Fade, a few other Agents were subject to minor changes, thereby creating a shift in the game's meta.

With each change to Valorant's Agent roster, the most effective tactics to avail a favorable outcome in competitive matches also vary. So far in Episode 4 Act 3, Agents like Jett, Sova, and Chamber have been hit with notable nerfs, whereas Neon was put through a combination of nerfs and buffs.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3: All Agents ranked from best to worst on Breeze

Each Agent has their own place in Valorant's meta, which is dictated by the effectiveness of their abilities with respect to various maps and playing conditions.

Since Valorant developers are keen on releasing biweekly updates for the game, the game's meta continues to be an ever-changing one, prompting players to keep up with the various changes brought into the game.

Based on various factors like role relevance, ability usage, pick rates, and adaptability to map, Valorant's 19 Agents are categorized into five different tiers, namely:

S tier

A Tier

B Tier

C Tier

D Tier

S-tier Agents

Agents in the S-tier are the ones that constitute the meta for the map:

Jett

Chamber

Sova

Viper

S-tier Agents for Breeze (Image via Riot Games)

Jett has been one of the most prominent Agent picks on Breeze since the map came out in Episode 2 Act 3. The wide-open spike sites and mid-area of the map facilitate the use of the Operator, allowing Agents like Jett and Chamber to make the most out of their abilities.

With Viper's utilities being efficient in both attack and defense, she is the go-to Controller for teams on Breeze. Due to the open structure of the sites, Initiators like Sova can also use their utilities to their best potential on this map. All the Agents in the S-tier have their best pick rates on this map.

A-tier Agents

Agents in the A-tier are good on the map and have the utilities that are required to excel on Breeze:

Skye

KAY/O

Cypher

Reyna

A-tier Agents on Breeze (Image via Riot Games)

KAY/O and Skye are popular choices for a secondary Initiator on this map. Out of the two, KAY/O is the most popular choice, as is often seen in VCT matches. Breeze is far from being Skye's best map. However, the range of her flashes can help her succeed as a secondary Initiator on this map.

Cypher was the preferred Sentinel on the map before the arrival of Chamber. Due to the latter's dominance in the current meta, Cypher has gone down in popularity. However, his defensive setup is still valuable, not to mention the lurkability and support he brings on attack.

Reyna is an Agent whose utilities have more to do with players' skills than the map's layout. Her Leer can be ineffective in several parts of Breeze. However, with Reyna being one of the most popular Agents on the map in ranked lobbies, it is not uncommon to see players pick up Reyna in professional matches as well.

B-tier Agents

The Agents that fall under B-tier can be used to some degree if any of the other Agents are unavailable. However, their presence on the map is not as prominent as those in the A or S-tier:

Breach

Omen

Neon

B-tier Agents on Breeze (Image via Sportskeeda)

Breach may not be the best Initiator pick on Breeze. However, a good Breach player can get value from his utilities on this map. Although Breeze is a wide map, there are areas where Breach can use his abilities effectively.

Viper has a long-standing presence as the sole choice for smokes on Breeze, pushing all the other Controllers to the side. However, in her absence, Omen is the best Agent to fill the role. His smokes have sufficient range, and his Shrouded Step helps him take advantage of several elevated angles on this map.

Neon is still relatively new to the game as players are still deciding her place in the game's meta. Due to the size of Breeze, Neon can use her speed to her advantage and carry out several effective rotations and site executions.

C-tier Agents

Agents in the C-tier are some of the least popular Agents for Breeze. These Agents are hardly seen in competitive Valorant but are noticed in the game's ranked and unranked matchmaking:

Brimstone

Sage

Yoru

Raze

Fade

C-tier Agents on Breeze (Image via Riot Games)

Due to the range of his utilities, Brimstone cannot effectively help out his teammates with smokes, making him one of the least preferred Controllers on the map. Sage can be of use in several parts of Breeze. However, due to the limitations of her utility kit, Chamber and Cypher are preferred ahead of her.

Raze and Yoru have a set of utilities that get value only on certain maps. Being the most open map in the game, Raze has lesser chokepoints to take advantage of. Valorant players are still getting accustomed to Yoru after the rework. However, players can have a better time as a Duelist by choosing Jett or Reyna on Breeze.

Fade is the latest Agent to enter the game. Her utility kit is similar to Sova's in terms of its effectiveness. However, due to the limited range of her abilities, Breeze might be the Agent's worst map.

D-tier Agents

D-tier comprises Agents who are practically unusable on the map due to the limited potential of their utilities and the advantages that their role counterparts provide:

Phoenix

Astra

Killjoy

D-tier Agents on Breeze (Image via Riot Games)

Phoenix is one of the least picked Agents in Valorant's current meta as fans await a rework for the Agent. His flashes require precise timing and can often lose value due to the map's layout.

After the map changes for Breeze in Episode 4 Act 1, Astra entered the meta for Breeze for a short while as several teams tried her out in a double-Controller setup. However, due to the limitations of her utility kit in Episode 4 Act 3, players will have a better shot as a Controller with Agents like Omen or Brimstone.

Killjoy is one of the most popular Sentinels in Valorant. However, most of her utilities rely on range. Like several other Agents, Killjoy can get the most out of her utilities on a more compact map. With Chamber and Cypher having a utility kit viable for Breeze, Killjoy is often left out.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

