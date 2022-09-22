VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul: Ranking top 10 rated Duelist players

VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul marked the conclusion of the third and final major Valorant competition of the year, with LOUD overcoming all odds to lift the prestigious trophy.

The path has been long and challenging for all participating teams. The competition attracted rosters from around the world to compete for the title of Valorant global champion.

Each team put in a lot of effort and overcame challenges to earn a spot in the most famous Valorant event. Many of the top talents in the game have given outstanding performances in the Champions 2022. But who were the best Duelists from the tournament? The top 10 Duelists from the VCT Champion 2022 Istanbul will be discussed in this article.

Ranked list of 10 best Duelists in VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul

10) XSET Zekken

XSET Zekken is a duelist for his side, and Neon Agent has been his Agent of choice in several battles. Zekken is automatically ranked higher than most players in the event because he had multiple kills on each map in the matches XSET won.

He plays each round systematically to secure them for his squad, as it's not just about the kills. He received a rating of 0.95 on the list of top 10 Duelists, securing him the 10th spot on the list.

9) Liquid ScreaM

It's almost inevitable for fans of ScreaM to find him on the list of best Duelists. Team Liquid's ScreaM eliminated four OpTic Gaming players in round 18 on map one, Breeze, to advance his team to Match Point while demonstrating his incredible mechanical skills.

ScreaM played none other than Phoenix, an Agent with around 0% pick rate on Ascent before his latest updates. ScreaM had a KDA of 26/11, as TL prevailed 13-6 over M3C. He received a rating of 1.01 among the top 10 Duelists, securing him the 9th spot on this list.

8) LOUD aspas

aspas pulled off a seemingly impossible clutch against OpTic gaming in the VCT Finals. In round 16 on Bind Map 2, LOUD aspas defeated his opponents after escaping OpTic yay's grasp. Then, with the clock ticking, he was trapped in a 1v3 scenario.

aspas quickly dispatched two foes before dispatching the final one just in time to win the round. He received a rating of 1.03 among the top 10 Duelists, securing him the 8th spot on the list.

7) DRX BuZz

BuZz is one of the best entry fraggers who can overcome obstacles, eliminate adversaries, and protect a location all by himself. BuZz is a machine that averages 20 kills per map and can do whatever to help his side win the round.

A young prodigy on the team, DRX BuZz has mastered the role of Jett. He received a rating of 1.03 among the top 10 Duelists during the VCT tournament, securing him the 7th spot on the list.

6) Paper Rex Jinggg

Jinggg's Impact Rating for 2022 is 1.31 for Reykjavik and 1.54 for Copenhagen. Jinggg received a rating of 1.27 at the Valorant 2022 Champions in Istanbul. Consistently among the best, he helped his team in both Masters 1 and 2 to become the face of the APAC region on the international stage.

He represents his side as a Duelist, startling many people across the globe with his incredible aggressive skills. Jinggg received a rating of 1.04 for the top 10 Duelists, securing him the 6th position on this list.

5) ZETA DIVISION Dep

Dep began his competitive career with Overwatch in 2018. Dep turned to PUBG after participating for a year and representing his nation at the Overwatch World Cup in 2018. In 2020, Dep left PUBG to pursue a career in Valorant.

In May 2020, he made his Valorant debut with REJECT before being purchased by ZETA DIVISION. He received a rating of 1.10 for the top 10 Duelists at VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul, securing him the 5th spot on this VCT list.

4) Fnatic Alfajer

The player, who excels as a Duelist, has also demonstrated amazing promise when playing as Killjoy against teams like DRX. Alfajer is a Turkish player who Fnatic has acquired. Alfajer, playing as Killjoy versus DRX, went 27-16, even in defeat.

Alfajer has excelled as Raze for Fnatic in their sole victory over Team Liquid in the Playoffs. He received a rating of 1.12 on the list of top 10 Duelists, securing him the 4th spot.

3) FunPlus Phoenix Zyppan

Zyppan, a Swedish player from FPX, has distinguished himself throughout the VCT 2022 tournament. The Swede can efficiently perform in either the Duelist or the Initiator position.

Even though FPX's two matches against DRX were difficult for him to sustain a good K/D against, he performed well versus XSET and Leviatan. Zyppan has a 1.18 rating in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 as a Duelist.

2) 100 Thieves Will

2022 has changed drastically for the 100 Thieves from where they were at the start of the season. The organization took a big gamble rebuilding their squad for the long term after playing until 2021 as a team made up primarily of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive veterans.

Considering the massive overhaul, the team performed pretty well in VCT, as Will received a rating of 1.26 in the VCT 2022 as a Duelist.

1) Leviatán kiNgg

Against every squad that has faced up against Leviatán, kiNgg has been an overwhelming force. He has routinely arrived on stage with at least 15 kills on each map and occasionally with more than 20 kills on specific maps.

He has fought fiercely with Agents like Raze, eliminating every foe in his way. He received a rating of 1.29 among the top 10 Duelists during Champions 2022 Istanbul, securing him the top spot on this VCT list.

