Post Valorant patch 2.00 exploit allows Cypher to instantly break Sage walls with his camera

A new Valorant patch always brings bugs and exploits that come and completely break the game.

Valorant updates have a very intimate relationship with bugs, and patch 1.11 can be called a bug in itself.

With the lack of a PBE server, Valorant patches fresh out of the oven are bound to have significant issues. And with patch 2.00, an exploit allows Cypher players to instantly break Sage walls using his camera.

In a recent Reddit post, a Valorant player, Kuwororo, showed just how the exploit could be used in all the maps.

There is a trick to accomplishing the feat, though it’s not an entirely difficult one.

How to abuse the Cypher cam Sage Wall exploit in Valorant

In the video, the Redditor showed that to break Sage’s wall in Valorant with a Cypher camera, players first need to place the ability on the part of her wall, which is directly placed against a real wall.

On successfully putting the Cypher camera down on that angle, that part of Sage’s wall will break instantly, just like how Raze’s Blast Packs interact with it.

However, the reason this is an exploit in Cypher’s case is that his kit is not meant to interact with Sage’s wall this way.

Sage’s Wall is a potent tool for setting up plays during both attack and defense. It’s also instrumental in post-plant scenarios, and recent buffs to this ability have made it all the more crucial in certain situations.

Hence, Cypher being able to just casually break it with a camera, which he can recall and then redeploy whenever he wants, is pretty unfair. It’s making a lot of players in the Valorant community feel like it’s a game-breaking bug.

That being said, an exploit is an exploit, and Valorant fans are recommended to abuse it to their heart’s content before Riot Games decides to hotfix it out.