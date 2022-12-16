Prod Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Connor "PROD" Moran is a North American Valorant streamer who briefly worked as a content creator for The Guard. After four months of working for the American organization, they parted ways as the streamer moved to Canada. The Valorant community jokingly referred to him as 'NA's last hope' thanks to his unique playstyle with the Duelist, Jett.

PROD @ProdCM_ Its Always The Crosshair 🫵 Its Always The Crosshair 🫵 https://t.co/S1LXccChWC

Although Prod's playstyle with Jett is not ideal for some, it's certainly fun to watch, with numerous gamers enjoying his content for a while now. Thanks to how entertaining he is, he has gained a massive fan following and is one of the most watched content creators in the Valorant community.

Everything fans need to know about Prod's Valorant settings

Currently, Prod boasts a total of 625K followers on Twitch and 74K subscribers on his YouTube channel. He has been a consistent content creator on both the platforms.

Every now and then, he drops interesting content for the community to enjoy his unique Jett playstyle. Listed below are Prod's known Valorant settings.

Mouse

DPI : 800

: 800 Sensitivity :0.49

:0.49 Zoom Sensitivity :1.00

:1.00 eDPI : 392

: 392 Polling Rate : 1000 HZ

: 1000 HZ Raw Input Buffer : On

: On Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Primary

Color : Green

: Green Outlines : On

: On Outline Opacity : 0

: 0 Outline Thickness : 20

: 20 Center Dot : Off

: Off Center Dot Opacity : 0

: 0 Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines : On

: On Inner Line Opacity : 0

: 0 Inner Line Length : 1

: 1 Inner Line Thickness : 1

: 1 Inner Line Offset : 2

: 2 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error : Off

: Off Fade: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines : On

: On Outer Line Opacity: 0

0 Outer Line Length: 3

3 Outer Line Thickness: 7

7 Outer Line Offset : 40

: 40 Movement Error : Off

: Off Movement Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space Bar

: Space Bar Use Object: Unknown

Unknown Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Equip Spike : Unknown

: Unknown Use/Equip Ability 1 : C

: C Use/Equip Ability 2 : Mouse 5

: Mouse 5 Use/Equip Ability 3 : E

: E Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate : Unknown

: Unknown Fixed Orientation : Unknown

: Unknown Keep Player Centered : Unknown

: Unknown Minimap Size : Unknown

: Unknown Minimap Zoom : Unknown

: Unknown Minimap Vision Cones : Unknown

: Unknown Show Map Region Names: Unknown

Video Settings

General

Resolution : 1920*1080

: 1920*1080 Aspect Ratio : 4:3

: 4:3 Aspect Ratio Method : Fill

: Fill Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Refresh Rate: 240 HZ

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering : Unknown

: Unknown Material Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality : Low

: Low UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : None

: None Anisotropic Filtering : 1x

: 1x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Experimental Sharpening : Unknown

: Unknown Bloom : Off

: Off Distortion : Off

: Off Cast Shadows: Off

Gear and equipment

Mouse : Logitech G Pro Wireless

: Logitech G Pro Wireless Keyboard : HyperX Alloy FPS Pro

: HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Mousepad : Zowie GSR-SE

: Zowie GSR-SE Headset : Bose QC20

: Bose QC20 Monitor : Alienware 240 HZ

: Alienware 240 HZ Microphone: Audio Technica AT2020

Interested readers can copy Prod's Valorant settings and apply it in-game using the Settings tab. However, it's always recommended to use a personalized crosshair setup along with a configuration that suits one's individual playstyle.

Poll : 0 votes