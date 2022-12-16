Prod Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Connor "PROD" Moran is a North American Valorant streamer who briefly worked as a content creator for The Guard. After four months of working for the American organization, they parted ways as the streamer moved to Canada. The Valorant community jokingly referred to him as 'NA's last hope' thanks to his unique playstyle with the Duelist, Jett.
Although Prod's playstyle with Jett is not ideal for some, it's certainly fun to watch, with numerous gamers enjoying his content for a while now. Thanks to how entertaining he is, he has gained a massive fan following and is one of the most watched content creators in the Valorant community.
Everything fans need to know about Prod's Valorant settings
Currently, Prod boasts a total of 625K followers on Twitch and 74K subscribers on his YouTube channel. He has been a consistent content creator on both the platforms.
Every now and then, he drops interesting content for the community to enjoy his unique Jett playstyle. Listed below are Prod's known Valorant settings.
Mouse
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity:0.49
- Zoom Sensitivity:1.00
- eDPI: 392
- Polling Rate: 1000 HZ
- Raw Input Buffer: On
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outline Thickness: 20
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 0
- Inner Line Length: 1
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Fade: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Length: 3
- Outer Line Thickness: 7
- Outer Line Offset: 40
- Movement Error: Off
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: Unknown
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: Unknown
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Unknown
- Fixed Orientation: Unknown
- Keep Player Centered: Unknown
- Minimap Size: Unknown
- Minimap Zoom: Unknown
- Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown
- Show Map Region Names: Unknown
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920*1080
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh Rate: 240 HZ
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: Unknown
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Gear and equipment
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS Pro
- Mousepad: Zowie GSR-SE
- Headset: Bose QC20
- Monitor: Alienware 240 HZ
- Microphone: Audio Technica AT2020
Interested readers can copy Prod's Valorant settings and apply it in-game using the Settings tab. However, it's always recommended to use a personalized crosshair setup along with a configuration that suits one's individual playstyle.