Riot Games may have teased a new desert map for Valorant

When it comes to Valorant, Riot Games loves to leave Easter eggs for some of the most exciting changes they have planned for upcoming updates.

This time around, the Valorant devs may have just teased the arrival of a new map, which is based on a desert theme.

With Icebox taking inspiration from the frozen Arctic, the possibility of the next map being desert-themed is likely.

A short clip was teased by Valorant’s Arabian Twitter handle right after patch 2.06 dropped and went live across all the servers.

The cinematic teaser came with a voice-over and text, both in Arabic. According to a Valorant fan in this Reddit post, they translate to "in times of war/battle do not be afraid of bombs" and "get ready."

It’s important to keep in mind that a new map might not be the only thing on the cards. With Episode 2 Act 2 ending in just over a month’s time, the teaser trailer could also be for a new Agent.

A new desert map might be on the cards in Valorant

Missed our dev livestream this morning? No worries - you can watch the full VOD here for updates on the future of competitive, premium content, what's next for VALORANT esports, and more: https://t.co/VAR8eSLU2E — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 12, 2021

In one of their developer livestream chats in January, the Valorant team opened up about how they want to exponentially grow the map pool to aid competitive play and bring more gameplay variety to the professional stage.

This is one of the reasons why many players in the Valorant community are convinced that Episode 2 Act 3 will bring a whole new map to the game.

Viper and Phoenix, standing in what looks like Bind or possibly Venice (Ascent/The Range)



*Also, I love how Viper looks here, very true to her Character Portrait Icon. pic.twitter.com/nlgnpemdzW — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) December 18, 2020

In the previous developer diaries, Valorant’s creative director David Nottingham had stated that Riot would be looking to dive deep into the Valorant world, much like with League of Legends.

The blog even shared an image of Phoenix and Viper, who are standing in a location that is quite similar to the one that was teased in the trailer.

The teaser could be for the Infantry skin line

Another possibility that the Valorant community is mulling over is the fact that the teaser might have something to do with the Infantry skin line that is coming to the game.

After the official patch dropped last night, it was revealed that the new Valorant cosmetic collection would be inspired by World War 2.

Infantry Bundle | #VALORANT



~ Infantry Ares (875VP)

~ Infantry Ghost (875VP)

~ Infantry Guardian (875VP)

~ Infantry Operator (875VP)

~ Infantry Spectre (875VP)



BUNDLE PRICE: 3,500VP | Releases 3/18 pic.twitter.com/sJbIbTNPOr — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) March 16, 2021

Each of the gun skins will be selling for 875 Valorant points, while the bundle will cost 3,500 Valorant Points.

While it is unlikely that Riot will be putting up a teaser trailer for just one weapon cosmetic set, it’s still a possibility that Valorant fans are willing to keep in mind.

The Infantry skin line will hit Valorant stores on the 18th of March. As Riot is yet to provide any official information on it, it’s not known whether the set will be coming with its own unique VFX and final kill animation.