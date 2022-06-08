Codename of upcoming Valorant map is speculated to be "Pitt"

Riot Games previously teased a new underwater themed map for Valorant, that was based in Portugal. If the leaks are to be believed, the new map's codename is "Pitt." The developers have always managed to tease upcoming content through images and videos.

A new map was teased a few weeks ago on the official Valorant Twitter handle. The tweet contained an image of an aquarium with a huge octopus right in the middle of it.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Something special's bubbling up in VALORANT. Get ready for Aquarium week. Something special's bubbling up in VALORANT. Get ready for Aquarium week. https://t.co/xuDUoT4B1X

The same theme was teased through a player card in the Episode 4 Act 3 Battle Pass as well. The player card contained the image of a Yellow Elétrico Tram of Lisbon, passing through an underground tunnel.

New map in Valorant could be codenamed as Pitt

floxay @floxayyy New map codename: Pitt. New map codename: Pitt.

This leak was posted by an account called Floxay on Twitter, a prominent leaker in the Valorant community and who has always been accurate in the past. It's assumed that they're correct this time around as well.

The new map will be the eighth one in the list of maps in the game. However, there's an interesting fact about this one.

The community believes that the upcoming map will be the first to be based on Earth-02, the second Earth in the Valorant universe. There's a high chance that it will be the first of the many maps on Earth-02. Moreover, it will probably take Valorant's lore forward as well.

Next patch we'll have a new map that's underwater? This is the battlepass 'teaser' card.Next patch we'll have a new map that's underwater? #VALORANT This is the battlepass 'teaser' card.Next patch we'll have a new map that's underwater? #VALORANT https://t.co/lXLrFJ5UhV

There's also a small theory revolving around the octopus in the image and Omen. The community believes that the octopus is actually the Agent as its stripes resemble Omen.

The octopus gunbuddy, dubbed as "Ancient Mystries Revealed," changes colors when applied to Omen's Soul Silencer Ghost skin. The community believes that the Agent was an octopus before he was turned by Radianite.

It's a cool little easter egg if you grind to Tier 47 in the pass The Ancient Mysteries Revealed gun buddy in the #VALORANT Episode 2 Act 3 battle pass changes color when you put it on Omen's Soul Silencer Ghost!It's a cool little easter egg if you grind to Tier 47 in the pass The Ancient Mysteries Revealed gun buddy in the #VALORANT Episode 2 Act 3 battle pass changes color when you put it on Omen's Soul Silencer Ghost!It's a cool little easter egg if you grind to Tier 47 in the pass 🐙 https://t.co/KUFUFXcVsy

And that's just the beginning. There have been several images over the duration of the past few weeks that have contained an aquarium with the Kingdom symbols inside it. The player card in the Episode 4 Act 3 Battle Pass also has the Kingdom logo on the tram car.

In a nutshell, Valorant is a tactical shooter, so no one really thinks twice about the lore behind the game. However, it is interesting to see the developers focus on building the lore while focusing on the gameplay aspects of it as well.

The new map is expected to arrive sometime after Episode 4 Act 3 ends. The new episode is scheduled to begin on July 7. Given that the current season in the game is slowly drawing to a close, more leaks could be on the cards.

That said, it's time for the community to receive a new map in the game. The last map to be released was Fracture, which came out in September 2021. Since then, two agents, Neon and Fade, have made it to the game. It will be interesting to see how the new map will look, especially with the lore surrounding the new map.

