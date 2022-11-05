Codename of Valorant's upcoming map speculated to be "Jam"

Following Harbor's successful launch, Valorant is reportedly gearing up to introduce a new map based on an Indian city.

New leaks suggest that the upcoming map is codenamed "Jam." This has led to further speculations.

Riot Games' free-to-play tactical shooter receives new content regularly, maintaining an interesting meta throughout the year. While changes related to agents, maps, and UI are pretty frequent, the developers maintain longer gaps between adding new maps and Agents.

Valorant's pool has a total of eight maps and seven in rotation. The developers chose a seven-map rotation rule to ensure a milder learning curve for new players. As a result, Split was removed to accommodate Pearl, which is the game's latest map.

New map "Jam" in Valorant: Every speculation so far

The codename "Jam" may have several meanings, but one explanation seems to fit best in the context of Valorant.

A common meaning of 'Jam' is to pack things tightly in a space. The upcoming map may feature a number of closely-packed areas that restrict free movement.

Another leak revealed an audio file named "Play_Jam_StoneDoor_Break.uasset". The file name contains the map's speculated codename as well as what the audio may denote: the sound of a stone door breaking.

Considering the audio and the codename's interpretation, the new map could be of the 'Ruins' kind, featuring stone doors, clustered spaces, and a newer gameplay style.

Other maps in Valorant contain destructible elements like wooden doors and glass windows that players can break with weapons and area-of-effect abilities. Having said that, the destructible stone door concept hasn't yet been implemented on any of the game's maps.

More speculations regarding 'Jam' or the City of Flowers

VALORANT Leaks @valorantleaksEN



Astra, Killjoy and I have completed the analysis, the 'City of Flowers' on Omega has a link to the multiverse, asks Brimstone to assemble a team for the Legion and have his name written at the top!



For more Harbor Voicemail | 5.09 | #VALORANT Astra, Killjoy and I have completed the analysis, the 'City of Flowers' on Omega has a link to the multiverse, asks Brimstone to assemble a team for the Legion and have his name written at the top!For more Harbor Voicemail | 5.09 | #VALORANTAstra, Killjoy and I have completed the analysis, the 'City of Flowers' on Omega has a link to the multiverse, asks Brimstone to assemble a team for the Legion and have his name written at the top!For more 🔊 https://t.co/Nmy6gov1xp

Earlier, patch 5.08 added an audio recording featuring a conversation between Astra and Harbor to the Practice Range, which sparked rumors of an upcoming new map.

The Controller Agents talked about a new location called 'The City of Flowers,' which is supposedly where the Legends crafted Harbor's water-bending artifact.

However, Harbor proclaimed that the city had been destroyed on Alpha Earth due to unknown causes and is presently inaccessible. Astra pointed out that the city may have an accessible counterpart on Omega Earth.

The ongoing PBE 5.10 (November 4, 2022 - November 7, 2022) reveals a new voicemail from Astra to Brimstone in the latter's office situated in the Practice Range. Here, Astra talks about visiting the city on Omega Earth alongside Harbor and Skye.

Players can also access a new email from Chamber on Brimstone's laptop, where he mentions that a new teleportal compact is ready for Astra, Skye, and Harbor to deploy once they land in the city. Considering this discussion, the new map may also contain teleporters.

Previously, data miners located multiple in-game files with names that denoted the Indian city of Jaipur.

This gave fans good reason to speculate that "Jam" will be based on the real-life location of Jaipur. After all, an Indian map will greatly complement Harbor's introduction and the developers' motive to represent diverse cultures.

Poll : 0 votes