FNS and s0m reportedly rejoining NRG roster, replacing Marved and Demon1

FNS and s0m are reportedly set to rejoin the official Valorant NRG roster. After the 2023 season, the former NRG duo took a short break away from playing professionally and streaming for the organization. However, after NRG's unsuccessful attempt at qualifying for Masters Shanghai, it would appear that the organization is looking forward to making some changes.

The re-entry of FNS and s0m into the NRG roster has also reportedly resulted in the benching of the 2023 Valorant Champion Demon1 and Marved, who joined the team ahead of VCT 2024.

FNS and s0m to rejoin NRG roster, leaving no space for Demon1 and Marved

Pujan "FNS" Mehta and Sam "s0m" Oh have both worked with NRG before. FNS joined NRG in November 2022 when his former team, OpTic Gaming, was denied a franchise spot, but he was released from his contract in September 2023. He then joined G2 Esports as a content creator and streamer.

A similar story follows s0m who left the official NRG roster after playing with the organization for around three years. Since joining the organization's first-ever Valorant roster in 2020, s0m has been part of various amazing rosters, even making it to multiple international events. However, he also took a break from professional play after the 2023 season concluded.

While the two star players are likely to return to tier-1 Valorant, this, unfortunately, means Demon1 will be benched. The influential Duelist is a proven talent with a world championship to his name. Despite Demon1's attempts to take NRG to Masters Shanghai, the team fell short.

A similar fate also seemingly awaits Marved. The player joined NRG in December 2023 and primarily played Controllers and Sentinels for the team. However, with FNS and s0m rejoining the official NRG roster, Marved would likely be benched alongside Demon1, if not transferred or released.

The reports are yet to be confirmed by the organization, but the chances of an announcement coming out soon are strong. However, as usual, since this is just a rumor, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.