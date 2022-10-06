T1 reportedly in talks to acquire Korean star Lakia to finalize VCT 2023 roster

According to sources online, T1, a Korean Valorant professional team could be signing up Kim "Lakia" Jong-min under their wings for Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2023.

As the next year comes closer, the franchising for VCT will start shaping up to it will be like for the next five years. 10 teams from various regions have already been selected to be part of the Partnership program.

If the rumors of Lakia, a South Korean prodigy, joining T1 are true, then the roster will have a huge advantage during the VCT 2023. They were one of the teams from APAC to get their spot in the Partnership program.

Given the fact that the Korean side will be facing the elite in the next VCT, it is natural that the roster will look for top-notch talent from around the world.

Korean Valorant team T1 rumored to sign up Lakia for the next VCT

Lakia is a South Korean player who was signed by DAMWON Gaming on loan from IGZIST, and has been a decent Initator player for the team over the past few events.

DAMWON failed to get their slot in Istanbul due to their shaky performances during their Valorant Champions Tour East Asia (EA): Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ).

As the franchising teams will be looking for new and better talents to succeed in future games, it can be assumed that the Korean star might be signing up for a new journey with the T1 roster.

The post from Twitter also sheds light on some more information regarding T1. As there has been news regarding the Korean team taking tryouts for the roster, the post claims that T1 have officially ended their tryouts and are close to finalizing their roster before the next Valorant Champions Tour.

The post also claims that Lakia will be joining players like Sayaplayer, Munchkin, Xeta, and ban on the roster. This rumor is huge as it could shape the future for T1 for the next Champions with the Partnership program.

They have the potential to win it all, and with the rumored roster moves, the South Korean team will easily increase its chances towards getting a huge win in the upcoming Champions.

There has been no official confirmation regarding this roster move yet by the team or the player. This means the tryouts could still be going on and there could be more players in the line for T1 to checkout before they make a roster addition.

There are still a few months left before the next VCT officially arrives. This means it is more likely that plenty of teams will go through more changes so they can strengthen their grip over the competition.

Lakia is one of the most decent Initiator players in the professional scene. His addition to the T1 roster could prove to be great given the fact that he receives a well managed and coached team.

ValorIntel @ValorINTEL



Sayaplayer will relocate to compete in the VCT Pacific League after playing with The Guard @Sayaplayer reportedly is signing with @T1 for the 2023 #VCT season, per @anonimotum Sayaplayer will relocate to compete in the VCT Pacific League after playing with The Guard 🚨 @Sayaplayer reportedly is signing with @T1 for the 2023 #VCT season, per @anonimotum Sayaplayer will relocate to compete in the VCT Pacific League after playing with The Guard https://t.co/Y6weSHldwO

The Twitter post lastly mentions another rumor regarding a sixth player on the roster whose name is likely unknown for the time being. The news of Sayaplayer rejoining the T1 roster has already surprised a decent number of fans.

Poll : 0 votes