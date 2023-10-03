Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market is reportedly coming soon

It’s been a month since Riot Games launched Episode 7 Act 2 of their first-ever free-to-play FPS title, Valorant. Having said that, it’s that time of the month when players from the community are awaiting the arrival of the Night Market. As usual, they expect their favorite skins to be sold in the market at discounted rates. Every player will have a random set of cosmetics on their market based on predetermined criteria.

Recently, a Twitter handle, @VALORANTLeaksEN, revealed that the Night Market is coming soon. However, there is no official information from Riot's end regarding the date of its arrival in Valorant’s Episode 7 Act 2.

What to expect from Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market

With the arrival of the market, players will get six different weapons from various price categories, namely Select, Deluxe, and even Premium edition skins in their market. Each player’s collection will be unique and picked at random. The skins that are at least two acts old are eligible for availability in the Night Market and will be sold at a discounted price.

However, these prices will be determined randomly and solely depend on the player’s luck. The items in the market could be from any weapon bundle released in the previous acts.

Unfortunately, there will be no skins from any of the Battlepasses and skins released in this act. Before accessing the Night Market, players must download a small patch before launching the game.

Until when will the Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market remain in Valorant?

Since Riot Games has not confirmed the starting date for the Night Market, we can’t confirm a particular date for its conclusion. Based on previous trends, it can be speculated to last for 20 days. During this period, players can purchase available skins with in-game VPs at a very cheap price.

Players have high hopes regarding the arrival of the Night Market, as some lucky ones could get melee skins at a very cheap price. That said, we will keep you updated about the release and end date of the Night Market of Episode 7 Act 2 of Valorant. Until then, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.