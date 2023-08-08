When does Valorant Night Market start? (Episode 7 Act 1)

Night Market is one of Valorant's most sought-after recurring events. It returns near the end of every Act in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter. Players can find some of their favorite skins in the game during the Night Market at discounted rates. The cosmetics available in any individual's Night Market are selected randomly based on some set rules.

Being a hyped event in Valorant with no fixed arrival time in the game, some players might wonder when Episode 7 Act 1 Night Market will start.

This article will provide you with all the relevant information regarding the same. It will also tell you about all the new skins you can expect to find in your store during this Act.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Night Market starts on August 9, 2023

Unlike new patch deployments, which occur at variable times in different servers across the world, the Night Market goes live at the same time across all servers worldwide.

The Episode 7 Act 1 Night Market will go live on August 10, 2023, at 00:00 UTC. Local times based on the main servers across the world are as follows:

Los Angeles - 17:00 PDT (August 9, 2023)

New York - 20:00 EDT (August 9, 2023)

Frankfurt - 02:00 CEST (August 10, 2023)

Mumbai - 05:30 IST (August 10, 2023)

Seoul, Tokyo - 09:00 KST (August 10, 2023)

Sydney - 10:00 AEST (August 10, 2023)

Before you can access the Night Market, you will have to download a small patch update for the game. Thereafter, you can access it in-game for the next 20 days.

Until when will the Episode 7 Act 1 Night Market remain in Valorant?

The Episode 7 Act 1 Night Market will remain in the game until August 28, 2023. This follows the usual 20-day schedule for the event in Riot's tactical shooter.

Throughout this period, you will have the option to purchase the six skins available on your account. Please note that these skins will be rolled out randomly, and you will not get any re-rolls once you have turned one of the cards.

What to expect from Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 Night Market?

Night Market in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

All Valorant players are guaranteed to receive at least one premium-tier weapon skin or a melee skin from the list of purchasable cosmetics made available during the Night Market. However, what you receive in them, or any of the other slots for that matter, completely depends on your luck.

One more thing to note is that free in-game skins and melee skins costing over 3,550 VP, such as the Oni Katana or the Reaver Karambit, will not be available in the Night Market. Other unavailable items in the Night Market include Exclusive and Ultra tier weapon skins.

Skins have to be two Acts old, at least, to be eligible for the Night Market. This makes the Oni 2.0, Black Market, and Altitude eligible for this version of the Night Market.