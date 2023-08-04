Valorant Oni skins ranked from worst to best

The Oni collection has some of the oldest and most loved skins in Valorant. The original came out in the early parts of Episode 1, and a much-awaited sequel was released at the start of Episode 6 Act 2. Both bundles belonged to the Premium tier of skins, making them affordable. Across both editions, the collection has 10 weapon skins, of which there are eight guns and two melee skins.

This article ranks all these skins from the worst to the best.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best and worst Oni Skins in Valorant?

10) Oni Bucky

The Oni Bucky (Image via Riot Games)

The Oni Bucky is lackluster, not just because the skin doesn't feel as good on the gun but also due to the weapon itself being underwhelming. One of the weakest firearms in Valorant, the Bucky saw its heyday in the hands of the former Fnatic roster but has since fallen from grace.

The fact that the Oni Bucky's special effects in on this weapon look shabby doesn't help its case.

9) Oni Ares

The Oni Ares (Image via Riot Games)

The Oni Ares suffers from the same issue as the Bucky. While being slightly better, the gun itself doesn't see much play outside of Bronze and Silver lobbies.

The quality of animation and sound effects save the Oni Ares from occupying the lowest rank on this list.

8) Oni Guardian

The Oni Guardian (Image via Riot Games)

The Oni Guardian is decent, but it lacks the crispness that others like the Ruination, RGX, or even Magepunk skins offer when hitting headshots with the rifle. If you are good at hitting one-taps, this skin can offer some satisfaction, but that has more to do with your skills than the skin itself.

If anything, the Oni Guardian feels heavy and difficult to aim with.

7) Oni Frenzy

The Oni Frenzy (Image via Riot Games)

Nearly everyone in Valorant has, at some point or another, been mowed down by an enemy running sideways while shooting a Frenzy. The Oni Frenzy elevates this experience (at least for the shooter).

The gun has a refined feel that makes using it quite fun. Unfortunately for the automatic sidearm, it is up against goliaths like the Oni Phantom and Katana on this list.

6) Oni Bulldog

The Oni Bulldog (Image via Riot Games)

The Oni Bulldog was one of the major highlights of the Oni 2.0 collection in Valorant. However, being the less-used gun (in a bundle that contained the Vandal) led to it not getting as much love as it deserved.

Notwithstanding its position on this list, it is still one of the best Bulldog skins in Valorant. It matches up to the standards set by the Araxys and the Protocol Bulldogs before it.

5) Oni Shorty

The Oni Shorty (Image via Riot Games)

There is a reason why this is one of the most used Shorty skins among professional players. Getting Shorty kills is always satisfying. Add the Oni sound and visual effects into the mix, and it elevates the experience to another level.

Blowing someone's face up with a couple of shots from the Oni Shorty is even more satisfying when you see the kill banner with the Oni mask on it.

4) Oni Claw

The Oni Claw (Image via Riot Games)

The Oni Claw was one of the earliest melee skins to be added to Valorant. Its striking design has about as many haters as it does lovers. However, as they say, "You can love it, you can hate it, but you can't ignore it."

The Oni Claw remains one of the most iconic melee skins across Episodes in the game.

3) Oni Vandal

The Oni Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Just as the Oni Bucky and Ares are compromised by the quality of the weapons, the Oni Vandal's value is uplifted by how good the gun is. This has led to it being used extensively.

That is not to discount the greatness of the skin itself. The Oni Vandal balances out all the concerns that come with adapting a skin for a suppressed weapon like the Phantom into one without a suppressor. It offers a highly satisfying shooting experience.

2) Oni Phantom

The Oni Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Skins may come, skins may go, but the Oni Phantom is forever. The Phantom equivalent for the Prime Vandal, this skin lives in all Valorant players' hearts. Its straightforward design, along with its clean animations and special effects, makes it amazing to use.

Even after three years of release, the Oni Phantom is still used by professional and amateur players across the world. This skin's appearance in your Night Market means the Valorant Gods have blessed you.

1) Oni Katana

The Oni Katana (Image via Riot Games)

The Oni Katana is probably the most hyped skin in all of Valorant's history. Players were excited about it from the moment it was teased. The skin looks just as good as it feels to use it to slice enemies (or at least Sage Walls).

This is the only weapon in the game that offers a custom animation when Yoru has it equipped. Even outside of that, its ominous sound effects and high-end animation make it the best Oni skin in Valorant.