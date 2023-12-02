Recent posts on Valorant's official X page have hinted at the potential location of the next Team Deathmatch (TDM) map in Riot's character-based tactical shooter. The map, which will be revealed at the grand finals of the ongoing VCT Game Changers tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil, appears to be based in Thailand.

The posts started emerging on December 1 after the Valorant X account put up a picture of a building with two dragons on the entrance, with the text "Boundless Beauty Maximum FUN." While there is no official confirmation from Riot Games regarding the map being located in Thailand, members of the community have been speculating the same.

More leaks have emerged to further fuel these speculations, along with a post from the official Valorant LATAM account. This article contains details on everything known about the new TDM map and its location so far.

Note: This article is speculative in nature. Readers are advised to take the information provided with a grain of salt.

All hints point to Valorant's new TDM map being located in Thailand, and it might contain ziplines

The image description of this post describes the area in the picture as "a beautiful floating marketplace location with Thai-inspired visual themes." A day later, another post emerged on the page, which contained more hints about the location. In fact, this time, there were also hints at potential gimmicks that might be present on this new TDM map.

The official description of the postcard in this image refers to the elements in it as "beautiful Thai-inspired architecture, including a fountain, elephant statue, and a zipline." The image also has the words "Just here for the ZIPLINES? That's fine!" written on it.

This probably indicates that the new TDM map will feature ziplines that can carry players from one side to another, just like the one on A-Site in Icebox or the one in the middle of Fracture.

Lastly, the post from the LATAM Valorant page, which included the locations of all the maps, had some glitchy text on where Thailand would be. This post has since been taken down, but fortunately, copies of it are available on other pages that post content related to the game.

This TDM map will be officially revealed during the Grand Finals of the Game Changers Championship tournament on December 3, 2023. If this map is indeed based in Thailand, it will be the first to be a completely unique map for this gameplay format. The three original TDM maps—Piazza, District, and Kasbah—are based on Ascent, Split, and Bind, respectively.