Valorant leaks reveal new military-based skin collection with Vandal, Balisong, and more

According to prominent leaker on Twitter, @ValorLeaks, Valorant is reportedly set to release a brand new skin collection for a set of weapons, according to rumors. The military-based cosmetic bundle is yet to get a name as there has been no official word from Riot Games yet. The title recently received a fresh addition with the Altitude collection and fans were not expecting the developers to push another skinline just yet.

The new collection looks like a realistic take on the weapons as shared in the leaked image. The title has received a skinline that used a similar concept before with the Recon collection. Fans adored the bundle and it became one of the most used in the title's history. With this rumored skinline, it is yet to be seen how Riot decides to deliver.

New Valorant leak suggests upcoming military-type weapon skins

Prominent leaker and dataminer for Valorant, who also goes by the tag of @ValorLeaks on Twitter shared an image of a possibly upcoming, military-based weapon collection. So far, the user has been an authentic source for such leaks, as cosmetics and other items in the game usually make it to the live servers.

The leaked image shows specific real-life weapons sculpted over Valorant weapons as they give the in-game rifles and pistols a distinguished and authentic look. The image showcases weapons like Famas, Ak-47, Glock, Hunting Rifle, and a Butterfly Knife which could possibly be models for Bulldog, Vandal, Classic, Marshal, and the melee in Valorant.

Since there is no official word from the developers, it is difficult to assume if the bundle will feature variants or animations upon its release. That being said, the image suggests two different sets of weapons with separate color models. This could be a hint at the unique variants the collection might feature upon its launch. However, the price tag is yet to be known.

So far, fans are yet to receive a name for this collection or know for sure if it will make it into the game. The tier and other details are also a mystery as of now. That being said, they will have to wait a while before Riot posts anything official regarding this military-based skin collection.

