Valorant leaks show latest map Sunset

With new changes on the horizon, Valorant is gearing up for Episode 7 Act 2. One of the biggest announcements made by Riot is the map changes coming to the game. They have reportedly been working on a new map, Sunset, for a while now, and have promised its release with the new update. To make way for Sunset and the reworked Breeze, Pearl, and Fracture are moving out of the competitive map pool.

The upcoming update for Valorant is bringing huge changes. With map reworks, agent changes, and more, the game is heading in a fresh new direction which keeps the community on its toes.

Valorant's new map Sunset leaked

Expand Tweet

Among all the teasers sent out by Riot in the past few days, the new map Sunset was leaked by a user on X (formerly Twitter). It includes a picture of the opening screen of the map, and the community has already figured out how it is going to play out once released.

According to the user @ValorLeaks, Sunset, which is centered around Los Angeles, will have the basic competitive map design with two bomb sites on either end and three lanes running across.

They further go on to say that the map will entertain no gimmicks and will favor straightforward gameplay. This stays true to what Riot has in plans for the future of Valorant, with the organization planning to reduce ability usage as per the latest patch notes.

Regarding the actual leaked picture, as soon as the players saw the simplistic design and the color palette of Sunset, it immediately reminded them of the first map in Valorant. The entire community was talking about how the new map resembled Ascent in multiple ways and would probably play out similarly.

Expand Tweet

The release of a new map in the game is always exciting. It gives the players a new look at the game and encourages creativity. It will be fun to see how Sunset changes Valorant's gameplay, and what the professionals come up with in terms of strategies and team compositions.

The community has been wanting a hassle-free map in the game for a while now, and they are possibly getting their wishes with Sunset. It will be the tenth map added to the game and will be revealed officially during the pre-show event of the Grand Finals of Champions 2023. Sunset will finally be available in the game with the release of Episode 7 Act 2 on August 29, 2023.