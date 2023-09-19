Valorant leaks show upcoming futuristic skin bundle

Various sources online, including prominent Valorant leaker and data miner @ValorLeaks on X/Twitter, have confirmed a futuristic bundle will make its way to the game later this month. While the collection's name is still unknown, the pictures leaked online confirm its basic color variant and all the weapons it will include. Episode 7 Act 2 has been an absolute blast for the fans, with developer Riot Games announcing a brand new map to the pool alongside various tweaks for Agents, changing the meta.

Moreover, the Act also introduced new skinlines to the collection. With the upcoming collection leaked, fans can expect much more from the Act before its completion. This article will include all the necessary details that they need to know.

Everything we know about the upcoming futuristic Valorant collection

Valorant Futuristic Skin Collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Various sources have posted an image of the leaked, unnamed futuristic collection that will be added to Valorant. The image incorporates some of the core details about the cosmetic bundle, and the weapons featured are as follows:

Spectre

Operator

Guardian

Classic

Melee

Currently, there is no information on which tier the collection may belong to. However, the futuristic look hints at added animations, meaning it may belong to Premium tier or above. The leaked image has only Chinese text, making it difficult for fans to translate the collection's name. However, they can see the name as "Jingxuan integrated package" upon translation.

It is yet to be seen if the collection will feature extra variants upon launch. The leaked post itself does not show anything more than the base color.

Valorant upcoming bundle release date

The leaked image shows the bundle's release date to be September 21, 2023. There has been no official information regarding the release date for the bundle from Riot Games.

However, previous leaks from @ValorLeaks have turned out to be true. The futuristic bundle will likely be a part of Valorant's collection later this month.