Valorant's upcoming Sentinel might be codenamed Cable

Riot Games’ predominant First-Person Shooter (FPS) title, Valorant, is all set to receive its newest update - Episode 7. The latest patch brings the arrival of the newest Agent after the launch of Gekko way back at the beginning of Act II of Episode 6. Not much is known about this new addition to the roster.

With a few teasers that Riot has released in anticipation of the new Episode, players and community insiders have already started speculating what her abilities and personality might be like. In a recently released video, the developers have confirmed that the Agent will take on the role of a Sentinel.

Valorant’s much-awaited Sentinel - Codename and more

According to community insider @ValorLeaks on Twitter, this new Sentinel Agent will don the codename "Cable." As is tradition, before any Agents are released, their codenames reach the public. This leads to speculation about their kit and their abilities, in accordance with what their codename is.

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks This is a codename for next agent, most likely. Part of the her kit will be based around the cables and manipulating them into traps and other things.



@ValorLeaks himself speculates that with a codename like "Cable," this fresh Sentinel will have a kit based around cables. These cables will most likely be able to be manipulated into traps and other defensive formations. Her kit may also have other abilities that are not related to cables.

Latest teasers and speculation -

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Drone is on the approach, but battery levels are critical. Still no signs of life. Going in on foot. -Sova out. Drone is on the approach, but battery levels are critical. Still no signs of life. Going in on foot. -Sova out. https://t.co/7KqJo058Os

The newest teaser released on the official @PlayVALORANT Twitter handle shows us Sova’s drone approaching what seems to be a shrine surrounded by unfamiliar territory. A snowstorm is also raging past the drone’s camera.

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks For more context: Sova is approaching, where the next agent is.



@ValorLeaks dives deeper into this teaser, explaining that Sova is approaching the next Agent and hinting about where she originates from. He speculates that we should get a teaser about her abilities soon. We will also apparently see her "bear" because of the snowstorm - a statement that Mike from ValorLeaks did not elaborate further on. The Tweet ends with a cryptic spider emoji, possibly hinting at her abilities further.

Twitter user @ChowZ_Channel, a Wild Rift content creator, had also put out a cryptic tweet that contained a riddle of sorts, possibly containing hints about the Valorant Agent’s appearance and her strength like a "bear." The tweet was initially met with confusion until fellow Twitter users decoded a Base64 string at the end, which spelled out “Valorant.” Many agreed that this, too, is a teaser for the upcoming agent.

Valorant’s next Episode is slated to be released towards the end of June 2023. Along with this mysterious new Agent, this Episode will bring forth new battle pass content, a novel game mode, and other improvements in-game. This includes aesthetic changes to the store, a fresh progression system, and more.

