runi Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant came out in 2020 and has seen the addition of several Agents, maps, and more since then. Despite this, the central focus of Riot Games' title has remained the same. It is still a game about shooting and out-aiming your opponents, which requires you to not only have solid aim but also optimized settings. Valorant offers a lot of options that affect gameplay, so it can be hard to figure out what to change to enhance your in-game performance.

This is where looking at professional gamers who you believe have a similar playstyle as you can be quite helpful. Dylan “runi” Cade is an American Valorant player who is currently the in-game leader for Cloud9. Several people doubted his ability to lead such a big team and perform at such a high level. However, he has proved them wrong and has led his squad to the 2023 VCT Americas League Playoffs.

This article will present the settings he uses so gamers can replicate them and try to enhance their gameplay.

Utilizing Valorant settings and peripherals used by Cloud9 (C9) runi in 2023

In the subsequent sections, you will find details of all the settings used by runi in Valorant. This includes information on his preferred crosshair profile, his video settings, and even peripherals such as the mouse he uses in official matches.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.3

eDPI: 240

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code

0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0t;1;0l;4;0v;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;d;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size:1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

runi is primarily the Initiator on Cloud9's Valorant team, filling in the role of Viper on maps where the team likes to run a second Contoller. If you believe you have a playstyle similar to his, take the settings provided here and use them in your game. However, don't forget to tweak them to better suit your playstyle.

