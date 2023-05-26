runi Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant came out in 2020 and has seen the addition of several Agents, maps, and more since then. Despite this, the central focus of Riot Games' title has remained the same. It is still a game about shooting and out-aiming your opponents, which requires you to not only have solid aim but also optimized settings. Valorant offers a lot of options that affect gameplay, so it can be hard to figure out what to change to enhance your in-game performance.
This is where looking at professional gamers who you believe have a similar playstyle as you can be quite helpful. Dylan “runi” Cade is an American Valorant player who is currently the in-game leader for Cloud9. Several people doubted his ability to lead such a big team and perform at such a high level. However, he has proved them wrong and has led his squad to the 2023 VCT Americas League Playoffs.
This article will present the settings he uses so gamers can replicate them and try to enhance their gameplay.
Utilizing Valorant settings and peripherals used by Cloud9 (C9) runi in 2023
In the subsequent sections, you will find details of all the settings used by runi in Valorant. This includes information on his preferred crosshair profile, his video settings, and even peripherals such as the mouse he uses in official matches.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.3
- eDPI: 240
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code
0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0t;1;0l;4;0v;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;d;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size:1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
runi is primarily the Initiator on Cloud9's Valorant team, filling in the role of Viper on maps where the team likes to run a second Contoller. If you believe you have a playstyle similar to his, take the settings provided here and use them in your game. However, don't forget to tweak them to better suit your playstyle.