s0m Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant's global community has witnessed the rise of several young talents over the last two years. Sam "s0m" Oh is one such individual who has captured the attention of gaming enthusiasts all over the world with his riveting gameplay.

s0m boasts a flourishing esports career as a pro player for NRG Esports, while regularly showcasing his skills live on streams to entertain his viewers. Although known for his exciting plays on various Duelist Agents, s0m has been open to playing other roles as well. He's most commonly seen playing Agents like Raze, Jett, Omen, while occasionally taking on the role of Sage as well.

Everything to know about NRG s0m's Valorant settings and configurations in 2022

Sam "s0m" Oh kicked off his esports career in 2017 as a rising young talent in CS: GO's North American circuit. During his 3-year Counter Strike career, s0m represented several tier-1 organizations such as compLexity Gaming, Team Envy, and Gen.G Esports, before making the switch to professional Valorant in 2020.

s0m currently plays for NRG Esports' Valorant roster as one of their Duelist options, with the flexibility to play other roles as well. His performance with the organization earned him a fourth-place finish at the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers and a 5-6th position at the VCT NA LCQ. In this article, fans can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by s0m in his pro esports career, according to data provided on prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.8

eDPI: 320

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Large

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman TE

Headset: Hyper X Cloud II

Microphone: Audio-Technica AT2020

Arm: Rode PSA1

PC settings

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3080

RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z NEO 32GB

By adopting s0m's in-game settings and dedicating time to work on their performance, Valorant enthusiasts all over the world aim to reach the level at which s0m plays in his competitive Valorant career.

