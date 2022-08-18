s0m Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant's global community has witnessed the rise of several young talents over the last two years. Sam "s0m" Oh is one such individual who has captured the attention of gaming enthusiasts all over the world with his riveting gameplay.
s0m boasts a flourishing esports career as a pro player for NRG Esports, while regularly showcasing his skills live on streams to entertain his viewers. Although known for his exciting plays on various Duelist Agents, s0m has been open to playing other roles as well. He's most commonly seen playing Agents like Raze, Jett, Omen, while occasionally taking on the role of Sage as well.
Everything to know about NRG s0m's Valorant settings and configurations in 2022
Sam "s0m" Oh kicked off his esports career in 2017 as a rising young talent in CS: GO's North American circuit. During his 3-year Counter Strike career, s0m represented several tier-1 organizations such as compLexity Gaming, Team Envy, and Gen.G Esports, before making the switch to professional Valorant in 2020.
s0m currently plays for NRG Esports' Valorant roster as one of their Duelist options, with the flexibility to play other roles as well. His performance with the organization earned him a fourth-place finish at the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers and a 5-6th position at the VCT NA LCQ. In this article, fans can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by s0m in his pro esports career, according to data provided on prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.8
- eDPI: 320
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Large
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman TE
- Headset: Hyper X Cloud II
- Microphone: Audio-Technica AT2020
- Arm: Rode PSA1
PC settings
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3080
- RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z NEO 32GB
By adopting s0m's in-game settings and dedicating time to work on their performance, Valorant enthusiasts all over the world aim to reach the level at which s0m plays in his competitive Valorant career.