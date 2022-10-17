Sayf Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Considering how Riot Games has executed the entire Valorant 2023 tournament season, a lot of popular teams won't be present on the grand stage. However, fans might see their favorite professional player in action, provided they are acquired by one of the participating outfits.
Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel is one such Valorant professional who is currently an inactive member of Guild Esports. To add to their woes, the team hasn't been selected for the partnership program for the 2023 tournament season.
Although it's unclear if he'll be part of the roster in the coming days, here are his settings in Valorant.
What settings does Sayf use while playing Valorant?
Here are some of the settings used by Sayf. These include his video settings, crosshair preferences and a quick rundown of his gear. While most fans might find it difficult to get their hands on the gear, they can easily replicate these parameters.
Peripherals
- Monitor: Asus ROG Swift PG259QN
- Keyboard: Hyper X Alloy Origins 60
- Mouse: Logitec G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI: 400
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.5
- eDPI: 200
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.3
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Red
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 3
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outlines: Off
Inner Lines
- Inner Lines: Off
- Inner Line Opacity: 0
- Inner Line Length: 0
- Inner Line Thickness: 0
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use Ability 1: C
- Use Ability 2: Q
- Use Ability 3: E
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Always the Same
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General Settings
- Display: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1280 x 1024
- Aspect Ratio: 5:4
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
Graphics settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
PC settings
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080
These settings were procured from prosettings.net. Valorant professionals have a habit of continuously tweaking their settings to innovate their game. Having said that, fans can keep track of their favorite player's settings by checking out the website mentioned above.
However, fans will have to work hard to replicate their performance. Getting better at Valorant involves putting in a lot of practice.