Sayf Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Considering how Riot Games has executed the entire Valorant 2023 tournament season, a lot of popular teams won't be present on the grand stage. However, fans might see their favorite professional player in action, provided they are acquired by one of the participating outfits.

Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel is one such Valorant professional who is currently an inactive member of Guild Esports. To add to their woes, the team hasn't been selected for the partnership program for the 2023 tournament season.

Although it's unclear if he'll be part of the roster in the coming days, here are his settings in Valorant.

What settings does Sayf use while playing Valorant?

Here are some of the settings used by Sayf. These include his video settings, crosshair preferences and a quick rundown of his gear. While most fans might find it difficult to get their hands on the gear, they can easily replicate these parameters.

Peripherals

Monitor: Asus ROG Swift PG259QN

Keyboard: Hyper X Alloy Origins 60

Mouse: Logitec G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mouse settings

Mouse DPI: 400

In-game Sensitivity: 0.5

eDPI: 200

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.3

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Red

Red Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 3

Outline Opacity: 0

0 Outlines: Off

Inner Lines

Inner Lines: Off

Inner Line Opacity: 0

Inner Line Length: 0

Inner Line Thickness: 0

Inner Line Offset: 0

0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space bar

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use Ability 1: C

Use Ability 2: Q

Use Ability 3: E

E Use Ultimate Ability: X

Map settings

Rotate : Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Always the Same

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General Settings

Display: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1280 x 1024

Aspect Ratio: 5:4

5:4 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Graphics settings

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Off Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

PC settings

CPU : AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

These settings were procured from prosettings.net. Valorant professionals have a habit of continuously tweaking their settings to innovate their game. Having said that, fans can keep track of their favorite player's settings by checking out the website mentioned above.

However, fans will have to work hard to replicate their performance. Getting better at Valorant involves putting in a lot of practice.

