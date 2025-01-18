Sentinels vs 100 Thieves - VCT Americas Kickoff 2025: Prediction, where to watch, and more

Sentinels vs 100 Thieves will be the second upper quarterfinal match of the third day of VCT Americas Kickoff 2025. Both these American heavyweights will go toe-to-toe at the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles, hoping to take a step toward securing their spot in Masters Bangkok. While the winning team will secure its place in the upper semifinals, the losing team will fall into the lower rounds.

This article will discuss the key factors that might affect the outcome of the Sentinels vs 100 Thieves match. It also includes a prediction section based on both teams' current conditions.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and speculative, and reflect the author's opinions.

Everything you need to know about the Sentinels vs 100 Thieves match at VCT Americas Kickoff 2025

Prediction

Trending

It's been long since the two heavyweights faced each other on such a big stage. Sentinels have gone through slight roster changes after the organization's last VCT appearance. The upcoming battle against 100T will be the team's first VCT match in 2025.

Expand Tweet

Fans are yet to get the essence of their newly formed squad. However, the known faces, like johnqt, zekken, and Zellsis, have really been in sync. It'll be interesting to see how the new members — N4RRATE and bang — match Sentinel's usual playstyle.

On the contrary, 100 Thieves started its Americas Kickoff pretty well, bagging a flawless win against MIBR. Cryocells and Asuna have once again showcased their aiming skills by maintaining 193 and 187 KDR, respectively. Meanwhile, the rest of the roster — Boostio, zander, and eeiu — supported them well.

Judging from recent matches, 100 Thieves shows more promise in the matchup. Therefore the scales are slightly tipped towards 100T. However, if the new faces of Sentinels can perform in sync with the veteran members, they'll surely give Boostio's squad a run for its money.

Head-to-head

Expand Tweet

Sentinels and 100 Thieves have faced each other several times in different competitions. The former is currently leading the head-to-head series with an 11-4 scoreline.

Also read: Valorant unveils VCT 2025 Team Capsules, with EDG stealing the spotlight

Recent results

Expand Tweet

Sentinels will play its first match of VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 against 100 Thieves.

On the flip side, 100 Thieves won their previous matchup in the event, against MIBR, with a flawless 2-0 win.

Potential lineups

Sentinels

Mohamed "johnqt" Amine Ouarid (IGL)

Amine Ouarid (IGL) Marshall "N4RRATE" Massey

Massey Sean "bang" Bezerra

Bezerra Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Montemurro Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Patrone Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Head Coach)

100 Thieves

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello (IGL)

Pupello (IGL) Alexander "zander" Dituri

Dituri Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Panganiban Daniel "eeiu" Vucenovic

Vucenovic Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Mazuryk Anthony "Zikz" Gray (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Sentinels vs 100 Thieves at VCT Americas Kickoff 2025

The Sentinels vs 100 Thieves upper quarterfinal match will be played at the Riot Games Arena, Los Angeles on January 19, 2025. Here are the region-wise timings:

US (West): 5 pm PT (January 18, 2025)

5 pm PT (January 18, 2025) US (East): 8 pm ET (January 18, 2025)

8 pm ET (January 18, 2025) Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 2 am CEST (January 18, 2025)

2 am CEST (January 18, 2025) India: 6:30 am IST (January 19, 2025)

6:30 am IST (January 19, 2025) China: 9 am CST (January 19, 2025)

9 am CST (January 19, 2025) Japan and Korea: 10 am JST/KST (January 19, 2025)

Here are the English language steam links of the Sentinels vs 100 Thieves match:

Click here to watch it on YouTube

Click here to watch it on Twitch

Also read: VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 schedule

Check out more articles from Sportkeeda's Valorant page:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback