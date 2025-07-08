Sentinels vs BBL Esports - Esports World Cup 2025 Group Stage: Prediction, where to watch, and more

The Group Stage of the Esports World Cup 2025 will see Sentinels go up against BBL Esports. It will be a best-of-one match where the two teams will clash for the first time, and the victor advances in the bracket. The winner of this matchup will face either DRX or Xi Lai Gaming based on the winner of the next Group B match.

We attempt to predict who can win in the Sentinels vs BBL Esports matchup at the Esports World Cup 2025 and also provide some details about the teams.

Sentinels vs BBL Esports: Who will win at the Esports World Cup 2025 Group Stage?

Prediction

Sentinels may just win this one. They almost made it to the playoffs of Valorant Masters Toronto before being eliminated by Fnatic, who made it to the Grand Finals.

Sentinels have shown great grit and determination in the past, defeating Xi Lai Gaming, G2, Bilibili Gaming, and many more. They've been in great form throughout Valorant Americas Stage 1 and Masters Toronto, losing only four games in this entire run to prominent teams.

BBL Esports is also a well-drilled team and quite powerful once their sails catch the wind. This will be their first performance on an international stage, so tensions may just be high considering how experienced their opponents are. Players like LewN, Jamppi, and sociablEE from BBL Esports could make a huge difference, especially with Jamppi in the IGL position.

Overall, Sentinels might just come off on top based on their recent momentum.

Head-to-head

Sentinels and BBL Esports have never clashed against one another before. The two teams are locking horns at the Esports World Cup 2025 for the first time, so there is no head-to-head score to speak of.

Recent results

Team Sentinels most recently defeated Xi Lai Gaming in the early stages of Valorant Masters Toronto and then were taken down by Paper Rex and Fnatic, who were the tournament's Grand Finalists.

BBL Esports most recently took down Team Liquid and Karmine Corp at the EMEA Qualifiers of the Esports World Cup 2025.

When and where to watch

You can watch the Esports World Cup Valorant tournament unfold live on EWC's official YouTube and Twitch channels. The match will be played on July 8, 2025.

It will also be livestreamed on the main Esports World Cup website. Here are all the links you can use to your advantage:

