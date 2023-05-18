Sentinels vs FURIA - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas is about to head into its final week of the Regular Season. Certain teams will be desperate for wins this week to help them secure a spot in the Playoffs, where they will then get a chance to qualify for the VCT Masters Tokyo event. Week 8 will commence with a match between NA's Sentinels and Brazil's FURIA.
Week 7 Day 2 ended with two matchups. The first was between Sentinels and KRÜ Esports. Sentinels are in the run for the Playoffs after defeating KRU 2-0 in the BO3 (Best of Three) series.
In the second matchup, NRG Esports became the first team to defeat LOUD in the Americas League. They won the BO3 series 2-0, putting an end to LOUD's winning streak. Week 7 Day 3 witnessed a single matchup with Cloud9 dominating Leviatán to win the BO3 series 2-0.
Sentinels vs FURIA - Who will open Week 8 with a win in the VCT Americas League?
Predictions
Sentinels formed one of the strongest-looking rosters at the start of 2023, bringing in talent from LOUD, XSET, and Marved from OpTic Gaming. So far, the team has not produced impressive results. Sentinels have won three of their eight matches in the VCT Americas League.
FURIA have risen up to the occasion. After a decent showing at the VCT LOCK//IN, the team looked dangerous in the Americas League. They were amongst the top teams in the initial weeks of the league but later faced some hiccups. FURIA have won four out of their eight matches in the league
Statistically, the matchup favors FURIA. However, their performance in the last few matches hasn't been impressive. Sentinels are also on the same page, making this what could be a closely-contested battle.
Head-to-head
The two teams have not faced each other before.
Recent results
Sentinels' recent match was against KRÜ Esports, where they won the BO3 series 2-0.
FURIA's most recent match in the Americas League was against 100 Thieves, losing the BO3 series 1-2.
Potential Lineups
Sentinels
- Zachary "zekken" Patrone
- Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi
- Bryan "pANcada" Luna
- Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
- Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen
- Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Coach)
FURIA
- Gabriel "qck" Lima
- Khalil "Khalil" Schmidt
- Matheus "mazin" Araújo
- Douglas "dgzin" Silva
- Leonardo "mwzera" Serrati
- Carlos "Carlão" Mohn (Coach)
When and where to watch
Fans can watch the match on the official VCT Americas League YouTube and Twitch channels, or on Watch Parties hosted by streamers and pro players. It will be played on Thursday, May 18, at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).
