Sentinels vs LOUD - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Americas is about to head into Week 4. All the teams have put up commendable performances so far in the Regular Season and the top six from the table will make it to the Playoffs. Here, the team will then battle it out to qualify for Masters Tokyo. Week 4 will open with a matchup between NA's Sentinels and Brazil's LOUD. The match is a reunion in a way of Sacy and pANcada and their former team, LOUD.

Week 3 ended with a matchup between the Brazilian teams LOUD and FURIA. Both of them were at the top of the table as they had won all their matches. However, the series went in LOUD's favor as they won the Bo3 (Best of Three) series with a comfortable 2-0.

Sentinels vs LOUD - Who will open up Week 4 with a win at the VCT Americas League?

Predictions

Sentinels had a great start in the VCT Americas League as they beat one of the strongest NA teams, 100 Thieves. But this didn't last long as they lost the next two series against NRG Esports and Leviatán.

LOUD have been consistent with their world-class gameplay as they have won every match in the league. The team is currently at the top of the table in the VCT Americas League. They also finished in second place at LOCK//IN.

The matchup will most likely favor LOUD as they have performed much better than Sentinels so far. However, the latter team's talent can definitely make things difficult.

Head-to-head

Neither of these teams have faced each other before.

Recent results

Sentinels' most recent match was in the VCT Americas League against the LATAM team, Leviatán. They lost the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Meanwhile, LOUD's most recent match was in the same league against FURIA, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Potential Lineups

Sentinels

Zachary " zekken " Patrone

" Patrone Gustavo " Sacy " Rossi

" Rossi Bryan " pANcada " Luna

" Luna Rory " dephh " Jackson (IGL)

" Jackson (IGL) Jimmy " Marved " Nguyen

" Nguyen Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Coach)

LOUD

Erick " aspas " Santos

" Santos Felipe " Less " Basso

" Basso Matias " Saadhak " Delipetro (IGL)

" Delipetro (IGL) Cauan " cauanzin " Pereira

" Pereira Arthur " tuyz " Vieira

" Vieira Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch this matchup on VCT Americas' official YouTube and Twitch channels. They can also tune into streamers and pro players' watchparties. The match will occur on Friday, April 21 at 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

