Sentinels vs MIBR - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League sees the ten franchised teams from NA, LATAM, and Brazil compete against each other. These teams are currently in the Regular Season, which is the round-robin stage where every team plays against each other. The top six from here qualify for the Playoffs, which is where teams get a chance to qualify for Masters Tokyo. Day 3 of Week 4 has two exciting matchups, one of which is between the NA team, Sentinels, and Brazil's MIBR.

Map 1 - Ascent: FUR 15-13

Map 2 - Fracture: EG 7-13

Map 1 - Ascent: FUR 15-13

Map 2 - Fracture: EG 7-13

Map 3 - Haven: FUR 13-10

Week 4 Day 2 had two matchups that went the distance. The first was between KRU Esports and 100 Thieves. KRU had a great start to the first map but unfortunately lost to 100 Thieves by 1-2 in the BO3 (Best of Three) series. The second matchup was between FURIA and Evil Geniuses. FURIA continued their great performance in the league by defeating Evil Geniuses by 2-1.

Sentinels vs MIBR - Who will win this match in Week 4 at VCT Americas League?

SUPER WEEK IS ALMOST HERE

Predictions

Sentinels have had a difficult start to VCT 2023. At LOCK//IN, the team was eliminated in the first match itself, whereas they've only won one out of the four in the Americas League.

MIBR, on the other hand, has done decently in the Americas League. Out of their four matches, MIBR has won two so far.

Statistically, this matchup favors MIBR. However, Sentinels showed much improvement in their last matchup against LOUD as they pushed the top team to their absolute limit.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

Sentinels’ last matchup in the VCT Americas League was against LOUD. Despite having their best performance yet, Sentinels lost the BO3 series by 2-1.



MIBR's last matchup in the league was against Leviatán. Leviatán absolutely dominated MIBR as they lost the BO3 series 0-2.

Potential Lineups

Sentinels

Zachary " zekken " Patrone

" Patrone Gustavo " Sacy " Rossi

" Rossi Bryan " pANcada " Luna

" Luna Rory " dephh " Jackson (IGL)

" Jackson (IGL) Jimmy " Marved " Nguyen

" Nguyen Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Coach)

MIBR

João " jzz" Pedro

Pedro Leandro " frz" Gomes

Gomes Olavo " heat " Marcelo

" Marcelo Murillo " murizzz " Tuchtenhagen (IGL)

" Tuchtenhagen (IGL) Matheus " RgLMeister " Rodigoli

" Rodigoli Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch this match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas or tune into the watch parties organized by streamers and pro players. The matchup will likely occur on Sunday, April 23, at 3 pm PST/ 12 pm CET/ 3:30 am IST (next day).

