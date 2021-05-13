Shroud's Valorant settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds, and crosshair 

Valorant has seen several former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players making their mark in the game. One of them is Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek.
Shroud has consistently been a high-ranking Radiant player. However, after his career in CS: GO as a professional player, he has completely submerged himself into content creation.
Shroud has acquired a massive fan following in the Valorant community. His fans often love his playstyle, and some wish to play like him.
The first step to learning his playstyle is to know his in-game settings. Below are Shroud's mouse, keybind, crosshairs, and other settings for Valorant as per prosettings.net.
Shroud's Valorant Career
Shroud currently has the third most-followed channel on Twitch, with 9.1 million followers. He is often called the “FPS God” for his mastery in every FPS game like CS: GO, Valorant, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, and many more.
Previously, he was a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive at Cloud 9 but left to explore other career opportunities in gaming. After spending seven years as a CS:GO professional, he switched to Valorant last year.
Shroud's Valorant Settings
Shroud Gear
- Monitor - Alienware AW2721D
- Mouse - Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad - Logitech G840 SE
- Keyboard - Logitech G Pro X Keyboard SE
- Headset - Logitech G Pro X Wireless Headset SE
Shroud Valorant Mouse Settings: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
Shroud currently uses the Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse. Following are his mouse settings:
- DPI - 450
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.78
- eDPI - 351
- Scoped Sensitivity M. - 1
- Hz - 1000
- Windows Sensitivity - 6
- Shroud Valorant Settings: Crosshair
Shroud Valorant Keybind settings: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard SE
Shroud currently uses the Logitech G Pro X Keyboard SE mouse. Following are his keybind settings:
- Walk - Left Shift
- Crouch - Left Ctrl
- Jump - Spacebar/ Mouse Down
- Use Object - F
- Equip Primary weapon - 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon - 2
- Equip Melee Weapon - 3
- Equip Spike - 4
- Using or Equip Ability 1 - E
- Using or Equip Ability 2 - Q
- Using or Equip Ability 3 - C
- Using or Equip Ultimate Ability – X
Shroud Valorant Crosshair Settings
- Colour - Cyan
- Inner Lines - 1 / 8 / 2 / 5
- Outlines – On / 1 / 1
- Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Center Dot - Off
- Fade - Off
- Movement Error - Off
- Firing Error - Off
Shroud Valorant Minimap Settings
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side
- Minimap Zoom - 0.843
- Keep Player Centered - Off
- Minimap Vision Cones - On
- Minimap Size - 0.978
- Show Map Region Names - Never
These settings might help amateur players develop their in-game skills, but it is always advisable to develop personalized preferences.