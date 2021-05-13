Shroud's Valorant settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds, and crosshair 

Valorant has seen several former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players making their mark in the game. One of them is Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek.

Shroud has consistently been a high-ranking Radiant player. However, after his career in CS: GO as a professional player, he has completely submerged himself into content creation.

Shroud has acquired a massive fan following in the Valorant community. His fans often love his playstyle, and some wish to play like him.

The first step to learning his playstyle is to know his in-game settings. Below are Shroud's mouse, keybind, crosshairs, and other settings for Valorant as per prosettings.net.

Shroud's Valorant Career

Shroud currently has the third most-followed channel on Twitch, with 9.1 million followers. He is often called the “FPS God” for his mastery in every FPS game like CS: GO, Valorant, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, and many more.

Previously, he was a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive at Cloud 9 but left to explore other career opportunities in gaming. After spending seven years as a CS:GO professional, he switched to Valorant last year.

Shroud's Valorant Settings

Shroud Gear

Monitor - Alienware AW2721D

Mouse - Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad - Logitech G840 SE

Keyboard - Logitech G Pro X Keyboard SE

Headset - Logitech G Pro X Wireless Headset SE

Shroud Valorant Mouse Settings: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Shroud currently uses the Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse. Following are his mouse settings:

DPI - 450

In-game Sensitivity – 0.78

eDPI - 351

Scoped Sensitivity M. - 1

Hz - 1000

Windows Sensitivity - 6

Shroud Valorant Settings: Crosshair

Shroud Valorant Keybind settings: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard SE

Shroud currently uses the Logitech G Pro X Keyboard SE mouse. Following are his keybind settings:

Walk - Left Shift

Crouch - Left Ctrl

Jump - Spacebar/ Mouse Down

Use Object - F

Equip Primary weapon - 1

Equip Secondary Weapon - 2

Equip Melee Weapon - 3

Equip Spike - 4

Using or Equip Ability 1 - E

Using or Equip Ability 2 - Q

Using or Equip Ability 3 - C

Using or Equip Ultimate Ability – X

Shroud Valorant Crosshair Settings

Colour - Cyan

Inner Lines - 1 / 8 / 2 / 5

Outlines – On / 1 / 1

Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Center Dot - Off

Fade - Off

Movement Error - Off

Firing Error - Off

Shroud Valorant Minimap Settings

Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side

Minimap Zoom - 0.843

Keep Player Centered - Off

Minimap Vision Cones - On

Minimap Size - 0.978

Show Map Region Names - Never

These settings might help amateur players develop their in-game skills, but it is always advisable to develop personalized preferences.