Shyy Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo, born on September 22, 2004, is a Chilean Valorant player who currently plays for Leviatán. He is a talented player and the Initiator for his team, having paved the way for successful performances in VCT 2022 events against some of the biggest names in the Valorant esports scene.

He is a calculative player who can spontaneously adapt to changing situations in-game and make an effort to perform the best play to carve out a new path for his team to win rounds. His superior awareness and ability to read any opponent team’s strategy are some of the major characteristics that help him stand out from other professional players.

Players can check out the article below to configure their settings to those of Shyy's and potentially improve their gameplay in Valorant.

Note: The settings in this article are taken from prosettings.net

Looking at Shyy's configurations and settings in Valorant (2022)

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.32

eDPI: 256

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: Mouse 5

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1

Minimap Zoom: 0.777

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x1024

Aspect Ratio: 5:4

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL

Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2

(The remaining accessories are currently unknown)

PC specifications

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K

GPU: MSI GeForce GTX 1660

By practicing and learning the game thoroughly, players can ensure their gameplay improves in Valorant. While not every gamer can play like Shyy or other Valorant professional players, replicating these settings and focusing on getting better is a step in the right direction.

Shyy is one of the youngest players in the Valorant esports scene and has already showcased his talent at various VCT events. Beginning his journey in 2022 with Leviatán, he gained a large number of fans in the same year with his spectacular display of skills and in-game prowess.

His versatility, which includes all the Initiator Agents in Valorant, makes him a formidable force capable of controlling the pace of the match while simultaneously prioritizing the objectives to win. His solid understanding of aggressive pushes and defensive holds as well as their timings has led to favorable outcomes for his team.

