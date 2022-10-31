Shyy Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo, born on September 22, 2004, is a Chilean Valorant player who currently plays for Leviatán. He is a talented player and the Initiator for his team, having paved the way for successful performances in VCT 2022 events against some of the biggest names in the Valorant esports scene.
He is a calculative player who can spontaneously adapt to changing situations in-game and make an effort to perform the best play to carve out a new path for his team to win rounds. His superior awareness and ability to read any opponent team’s strategy are some of the major characteristics that help him stand out from other professional players.
Players can check out the article below to configure their settings to those of Shyy's and potentially improve their gameplay in Valorant.
Note: The settings in this article are taken from prosettings.net
Looking at Shyy's configurations and settings in Valorant (2022)
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.32
- eDPI: 256
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: Mouse 5
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.777
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x1024
- Aspect Ratio: 5:4
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL
- Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2
(The remaining accessories are currently unknown)
PC specifications
- CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K
- GPU: MSI GeForce GTX 1660
By practicing and learning the game thoroughly, players can ensure their gameplay improves in Valorant. While not every gamer can play like Shyy or other Valorant professional players, replicating these settings and focusing on getting better is a step in the right direction.
Shyy is one of the youngest players in the Valorant esports scene and has already showcased his talent at various VCT events. Beginning his journey in 2022 with Leviatán, he gained a large number of fans in the same year with his spectacular display of skills and in-game prowess.
His versatility, which includes all the Initiator Agents in Valorant, makes him a formidable force capable of controlling the pace of the match while simultaneously prioritizing the objectives to win. His solid understanding of aggressive pushes and defensive holds as well as their timings has led to favorable outcomes for his team.