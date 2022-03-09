"Single largest performance gain for clients since launch": Valorant developer details the impact of Global Invalidation

Valorant's performance team at Riot Games has released an in-depth analysis of Global Invalidation, detailing its contribution to in-game performance boosts.

After being in development for months, the much-awaited Global Invalidation feature made its way into the game with Patch 4.03. This feature was introduced solely to enhance the performance of all in-game UI.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT You're gonna have to sit down for this one. @thecheneysays shares the story of how the Performance Team recently delivered up to 15% gains for CPU-bound specs. Read the receipts: riot.com/3K9jAnY You're gonna have to sit down for this one. @thecheneysays shares the story of how the Performance Team recently delivered up to 15% gains for CPU-bound specs. Read the receipts: riot.com/3K9jAnY https://t.co/Gd7d8XeZkQ

Aaron Cheney, a software engineer on Valorant's performance team, delves into the development and functioning of Global Invalidation to give the game's audience a glimpse at the big picture.

Valorant developer shares data on the contribution of Global Invalidation to performance boosts

Aaron Cheney shared a graph that portrayed the improvement in in-game performance since the arrival of the Global Invalidation feature.

In the chart plotted below, each line represents a typical hardware configuration comprising a CPU and GPU from among the game's global player base. As per Riot Games' noting, this pairing is the best indicator to calculate expected performance.

Patch vs Average FPS chart (Image via Riot Games)

Furthermore, the data samples are taken only from Competitive and Unrated matchmaking queues, two of the most actively played game-modes. Data from games with under ten players has been excluded.

According to Riot Games,

"Global Invalidation has provided significant improvements for a large part of our player base. In fact, it’s the single largest performance gain for clients since launch."

Since the implementation of Global Invalidation, a gain of up to 15% has been noted for CPU-bound clients (primarily mid to high spec devices). This number does not represent moment-to-moment gameplay, but it brings about a noticeable difference to the user.

How does Global Invalidation work?

Each digital asset shown in-game is a UI element or widget that needs to be rendered before being displayed. Multiple widgets need to be grouped into Invalidation boxes for the ideal performance of Valorant's UI, a process that involves several complications.

An example of various in-game UI elements or widgets (Image via Riot Games)

With the development of Global Invalidation, the game's UI performance has improved considerably. This has been done while reducing the manual labor imposed on the developers to organize widgets into individual Invalidation boxes.

While the Global Invalidation changes have been in development since early 2021, the Unreal Engine version 4.25 (which Valorant was running on) did not support the mechanism. With the version update being far away, Riot had no choice but to slow down.

Valorant Tech Lead Marcus Reid discusses the matter in an old Twitter thread.

Riot Nu (Marcus Reid) @RiotNu VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Periodically, we have to update the engine for our game. Due to the nature of these updates, we want to give ourselves plenty of testing time and a stabilization period before shipping it to you. So, there will be no Patch 2.10. The next update will be Patch 2.11, around June 8. Periodically, we have to update the engine for our game. Due to the nature of these updates, we want to give ourselves plenty of testing time and a stabilization period before shipping it to you. So, there will be no Patch 2.10. The next update will be Patch 2.11, around June 8. I've been getting a bunch of questions about what "updating the engine" actually means. VALORANT is built on a heavily modified version of Unreal Engine 4. Epic continuously improves UE4 with features, tools and fixes. We leverage their hard work to make our game better. (1/14) twitter.com/PlayVALORANT/s… I've been getting a bunch of questions about what "updating the engine" actually means. VALORANT is built on a heavily modified version of Unreal Engine 4. Epic continuously improves UE4 with features, tools and fixes. We leverage their hard work to make our game better. (1/14) twitter.com/PlayVALORANT/s…

After running a long chain of Global Invalidation playtests, identifying bugs, and fixing them, Riot Games succeeded in creating a stable environment for the feature.

Ultimately, since the feature's launch in Patch 4.03, the developers' team has maintained Global Invalidation by monitoring player reports for bugs while comparing performance data with estimated data.

Timeline for the Global Invalidation feature (Image via Riot Games)

Despite boasting tremendous improvements to the baseline performance of Valorant in CPU-bound PCs, this change differs concerning several individual factors unique to each user.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar