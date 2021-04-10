Skyesports Valorant League 2021: Delhi Dragons beat Kolkata Tridents on day 2 of tournament

After the huge success of Skyesports League 2020, their next iteration of the Valorant league, Skyesports League 2021, is underway, and India is thrilled to witness the matches to come.

It has been just two days since the commencement of the tournament on April 9th, and the whole Valorant community has already seen some interesting matches. From Hyderabad and Mumbai winning to a disheartening loss for Kolkata, fans are ready for what is to to come.

In Skyesports’ last endeavor, they brought in a huge prize pool of ₹10,00,000, featuring an inter-city league between eight dominant teams. The eight cities invited for Skyesports League 2020 were:

Team Delhi

Team Bengaluru

Team Mumbai

Team Chennai

Team Kolkata

Team Hyderabad

Team Punjab

Team Rajasthan

This time around, the teams no longer have generic city names attached to them. To make it sound even more interesting, all the cities invited have formed flashy names.

It's time for Skyesports League 2021. This time, its massive and more entertaining than ever!



Save the date -- 09/4/2021



Underdogs, Grind hard coz it will be worth it for you too!#SkyesportsLeague2021 #valorant #skyesports #esports @playvalorantsa pic.twitter.com/pLDckVHjph — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) February 8, 2021

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 results after day 2

The Skyesports Valorant League 2021, hosted in India, is one of the biggest tournaments for the Valorant community. With a staggering prize pool of ₹15,00,000 this year, the tournament is all set to break new records.

As mentioned before, the cities have come up with flashy names, and they are:

Hyderabad Nawabs

Chennai Clutchers

Rajasthan Strikers

Bengaluru Crushers

Mumbai Aces

Delhi Dragons

Punjab Pinnacles

Kolkata Tridents

The tournament boasts a group stage with a double round-robin format, wherein all games will be sets-of-3. Eventually, the top four teams from the round-robin qualify for the upcoming playoffs. Teams placing 1st and 2nd will go on and fight it out in the upper bracket finals, while the 3rd and 4th positions play the lower bracket finals.

The group stages go on from April 9th to May 26th, and the playoffs begin on May 28th and conclude with the grand finals on June 1st. All the matches except the grand finals will be a best-of-3 series, with the grand finals being a best-of-5 series.

The first two days of the Valorant league have featured a total of three matches.

Skyesports league 2021 group stage standings (Screengrab via Liquipedia) Skyesports League 2021 results after day 2 (Screengrab via Liquipedia)

On day 1, the first Valorant match was between Hyderabad Nawabs and Bengaluru Crushers, while the second match featured Mumbai Aces going up against Chennai Clutchers.

On day 2, Kolkata Tridents witnessed a heart-wrenching defeat at the hands of Delhi Dragons. In the match, Delhi won all three of the maps against Kolkata. The three maps played by the teams were Haven, Bind, and then Ascent.

The scorelines for these three maps were-

Haven: KT 11:13 DD

11:13 Bind: KT 12:14 DD

12:14 Ascent: KT 10:13 DD

Despite Delhi being in the driving seat throughout the Valorant matches, Kolkata did not give up on their hopes of winning. Missing out on winning the matches by just one or two rounds, they made Delhi Dragons work for the win. Even on Bind, they tied out the match, however, in the first round of overtime, Delhi won the game.

Team Delhi Dragons start with a win against Team Kolkata Tridents in the first map. Will Kolkata give a strong comeback? https://t.co/WzIvnu8T8a#YehHaiEsportsLeague — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) April 10, 2021