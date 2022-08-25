Stewie2K Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

It is no secret that many CS: GO professionals sought a change in their esports careers after the release of Valorant in early 2020. While notable names like ScreaM, ShahZam, Nivera, and a few others did make their way into Riot's shooter, some stuck to their Counter Strike roots.

Jacky "Stewie2K" Yip is an American esports player known for his lengthy career in Counter Strike: Global Offensive. Over the years, Stewie2K has represented some of the most elite rosters in the North American CS: GO scene.

With Stewie currently taking a break from professional CS: GO, the 24-year-old has confirmed that he is looking to make the switch to Valorant. Much like his predecessors, Stewie is equipped with the raw mechanical skill and a profound understanding of the game to find success as a player.

However, until then, Stewie2K plans to remain under contract with his current organization as their official streamer, exploring the ins-and-outs of Valorant for his 1.1 million followers on Twitch.

Everything to know about Stewie2K's Valorant settings and configurations in 2022

Stewie2K started his esports career in 2015, playing CS: GO with a variety of teams in the game's North American circuit. His spells with teams like Cloud9, SK Gaming, MIBR, Team Liquid, and Evil Geniuses are admirable, to say the least.

Since entering the esports industry as a young prospect, Stewie2K has progressed a long way, going from an entry fragger to an IGL in his later years. Although his entry into professional Valorant depends on the state of Riot's franchise structure for North America, gamers all over the world are excited for Stewie to make his Valorant debut.

Mouse settings

DPI: 450

Sensitivity: 0.65

eDPI: 292.5

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.2

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: Unknown

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 5

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 4

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Mouse 5

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Always the same

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 10

Color Vibrance: 12

Low Blue Light: 0

Instant Mode: On

Picture

Picture Mode: FPS 1

Brightness: 90

Contrast: 55

Sharpness: 9

Gamma: Gamma 4

Color Temperature: Bluish

Red: Unknown

Green: Unknown

Blue: Unknown

AMA: Premium

Graphics Card Settings

Display

Digital Vibrance: 75%

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

Keyboard: Logitech G512

Headset: Hyper X Cloud II

Chair: Herman Miller Aeron

PC Settings

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super

By using Stewie2K's in-game settings and configurations, and dedicating a fair amount of time to improving their performance, players can aspire to compete at the same level that Stewie2K has in his illustrious esports career.

