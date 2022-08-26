Subroza Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

One of the reasons why Valorant thrives more than its FPS counterparts is its potential for producing amusing content. In its two years of existence, the game has given birth to several pro esports athletes and content creators of the highest quality.
Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik is one such player who has comfortably maintained a position in the Valorant community whilst being a popular streamer. He has been active in the Valorant community since the game's closed-beta days. The streamer is a versatile talent renowned for his plays on Duelists, Initiators, and Controllers.
Although more commonly seen on Controllers in his professional career, Subroza is also popular for his plays with Agents like Skye and Sova.
Everything to know about Subroza's Valorant settings and configurations in 2022
Subroza began his esports career with Counter Strike: Global Offensive back in 2015. After several short stints with various North American rosters, the youngster finally sought a move to Valorant in April 2022.
Subroza entered competitive Valorant with his former CS: GO teammates under an orgless roster named mouseSpaz, which was later acquired by TSM. He's been a part of the organization since May 2020 and continues to be one of the key members of its roster.
In this article, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by Subroza in his pro career.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.277
- eDPI: 221.6
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 0.715
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Alt
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Middle Mouse Button
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): C
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.8
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Only in Buy Phase
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Medium
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: On
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
PC Settings
- CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090
By applying Subroza's in-game settings and configurations, and by investing their time to practice the ins-and-outs of Valorant, players can aspire to reach the same level as him.