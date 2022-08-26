Subroza Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

One of the reasons why Valorant thrives more than its FPS counterparts is its potential for producing amusing content. In its two years of existence, the game has given birth to several pro esports athletes and content creators of the highest quality.

Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik is one such player who has comfortably maintained a position in the Valorant community whilst being a popular streamer. He has been active in the Valorant community since the game's closed-beta days. The streamer is a versatile talent renowned for his plays on Duelists, Initiators, and Controllers.

Although more commonly seen on Controllers in his professional career, Subroza is also popular for his plays with Agents like Skye and Sova.

Everything to know about Subroza's Valorant settings and configurations in 2022

Subroza began his esports career with Counter Strike: Global Offensive back in 2015. After several short stints with various North American rosters, the youngster finally sought a move to Valorant in April 2022.

Subroza entered competitive Valorant with his former CS: GO teammates under an orgless roster named mouseSpaz, which was later acquired by TSM. He's been a part of the organization since May 2020 and continues to be one of the key members of its roster.

In this article, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by Subroza in his pro career.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.277

eDPI: 221.6

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 0.715

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Alt

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Middle Mouse Button

Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 4

Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 5

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): C

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.8

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Only in Buy Phase

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Medium

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: On

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

PC Settings

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

By applying Subroza's in-game settings and configurations, and by investing their time to practice the ins-and-outs of Valorant, players can aspire to reach the same level as him.

