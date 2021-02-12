T1 exits early from Valorant Champions Tour 2021 North America Stage 1 Challengers 2 open qualifier

T1 lost to Headshot Percentage in the open qualifier round of 64 of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 1 Challengers 2.

The North American and Korean esports organization T1 has been going through a recent revamp of its Valorant roster. Fans of the organization were looking forward to the new team proving themselves in the Valorant Champions Tour.

Unfortunately, the ambition of proving in the tournament came short when the team lost to Headshot percentage in the open qualifier round of 64 by a score of 1:2.

T1’s performance in Valorant Champions tour North America Stage 1 Challengers 2 open qualifier

After a dissatisfying performance in Stage 1 Challengers 1, the team went through a restructure. The team started their Challengers 2 journey by facing off against NC State Esports.

New look, new us.



We're starting off the #VALORANTChallengers qualifiers against NC State Esports!

T1 qualified for the round of 128 by defeating NC State Esports by a score of 2:0. With Rahul "curry" Nemani as the stand-in, the new team looked strong and confident.

Get schooled.



We take the sweep against NC State and move on! #VALORANTChallengers

In round 64, T1 faced off against Headshot Percentage. At this point, T1 felt undefeated. The team was confident regarding the upcoming matches in challengers 2.

Unfortunately, the dreams came to a halt when, after a well-competed match, Headshot Percentage could defeat the T1 Valorant roster by a close score of 2:1.

The Headshot Percentage Team is as follows:

JoshRT

Exalt

Miniature

Nosyy

BioticRain

Phaz (Coach)

The T1 team is as follows:

Sam “DaZeD” Marine (IGL)

Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham

Ha “Spyder” Jung-woo

Timothy ‘autimatic’ Ta

Rahul "curry" Nemani (Stand-in)

David Denis (Head Coach)

Time to get stronger.



We fall to @HSPercentVal 1-2 and are out of #ValorantChallengers - GGs 🤝

The T1 Valorant roster restructure

The T1 Valorant roster restructure started after coach Daniel “fRoD” Montaner left the organization back in January 2021. The team’s loss followed it in the round of 16 to Andbox.

The recently appointed head coach, David Denis, mentioned the roster restructure in his introductory video. He promised to build a roster representative of T1’s standard.

Soon after, the organization announced that Timothy “autimatic” Ta, an ex CS: GO player will be joining the valorant roster. Autimatic will be once again playing alongside his Cloud 9 teammate Skadoodle.

As part of the restructure, the team released two of their players Braxton “Brax” Paxton and Keven “AZK” Lariviere from their Valorant roster. Since the beginning, Brax and AZK were in the team, leaving some fans questioning the team’s decisions.

After a disappointing performance at Valorant Champions Tour 2021 North America Stage 1 Challengers 2, which is worse than the team’s performance in Challengers 1, fans are losing hope with the recent restructure of the Valorant roster.

However, the team isn’t fully formed yet. With curry as a stand-in player who might join the roster, the team didn’t have enough time to prepare.

With Stage 1 Challengers 3 coming up in March 2021, the roster can hopefully live up to expectations and reach the Master and beyond.