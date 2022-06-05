"They have way too many hours logged on stream": T1 Valorant pro and IGL Steel on Sentinels

Joshua "steel" Nissan, the professional Valorant player and IGL (In-Game Leader) of T1, stated his thoughts on Sentinels during an interview criticizing their longer streaming time, resulting in the cancellation of scrims.

Sentinels, Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2021 Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík winners, who once dominated the Valorant esports scene last year, had a drastic downfall in their performance.

This has led to various criticisms from the community. Sentinels are now playing in VCT 2022 Stage 2 North America Challengers - Group Stage and have not secured a single win against any team.

Recently, T1's Steel also commented on Sentinels when asked in an interview with an esports journalist, Duncan "Thorin" Shields, to state his opinion about the team, mentioning his past rivalry with ShahZaM since their time in CS: GO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive).

Sentinels' Valorant pro and IGL, ShahZaM responds to T1 Steel's comment on them

During the interview, Steel pointed out that Sentinels cancel scrims with other teams as "they have too many hours logged into the scrims." He stated,

"I feel like they don't care as much because they have way too many hours logged on stream and when they do have scrims, not everyone is awake for the scrims, so they have to cancel a lot. And this is just from like talking to other people, other pros who have games scheduled against them who are like hmm someone slept in again. It's hard for me to say that they are giving as much of a f**k about you know, the pro stuff as much as they could be. But that's their preorgative, who cares. "

However, ShahZaM later clarified the reasons for the cancellation of the scrims. Initially, Sentinels IGL made a Twitter post countering the statements made against the team in the interview.

He mentioned reducing his streaming hours by 30% this year to concentrate on professional esports. In his tweet, he also called out Steel claiming the T1 IGL streamed more than them this month.

ShahZaM later deleted the Tweet. Fortunately, one of the Reddit users, u/inside_jokes, had a screenshot. The Reddit user posted the screenshot in the comment section of the main Reddit post.

Screenshot of ShahZaM's deleted Tweet where he responded to T1 Steel's statement. (Image via Reddit/u/inside__jokes)

Although Sentinel's IGL deleted the Tweet, he later commented on the Reddit post clearly stating the reasons for the cancellation of scrims. ShahZaM mentioned that two to three scrims were canceled during Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 as one of the players was going through "a lot of serious personal stuff," which impacted his sleep. The organization also holds players accountable. However, things didn't continue the same for VCT Stage 2.

Sentinels were previously criticized for more streaming hours, but ShahZaM stepped up for the first time, clarifying the allegations. The Valorant community was clarified by both sides, especially after Steel commented on the team during a recent interview.

