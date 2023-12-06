T1 vs EDward Gaming - AfreecaTV Valorant League: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The AfreecaTV Valorant League is a tournament that is part of the OFF//SEASON in the Pacific region. This tournament, which will go on from December 5 to 8, 2023, features eight teams in two separate double-elimination brackets. Each group will send forward two teams, who will fight it out in two high-stakes semifinals and a Grand Finale to take home a prize of $5,000.

The second match of Day 2 will be played between South Korean team T1 and the Chinese giants, EDward Gaming. This article will tell you everything you need to know going into the match.

T1 vs EDward Gaming: Who will win the group stage opening matchup of the AfreecaTV Valorant League?

Predictions

Expand Tweet

T1 has signed two new players—Lee "k1Ng" Seung-won and Ham "iZu" Woo-ju, who are expected to improve the team's performance to a great degree in the upcoming season of VCT. However, this massive improvement has not been seen yet.

EDward Gaming has been dominant throughout the season, taking down giants like NRG at the 2023 Valorant Champions. Given how in-form the team has been throughout 2023, the Chinese Valorant team appears to have the edge in this matchup.

Head-to-head

These two teams have faced off against each other thrice in the past, with EDG having the upper hand. The first two times were at Masters Tokyo during the group stage. Here, T1 came out on top in the first match, while EDG emerged victorious in the second match.

In October 2023, EDG defeated T1 at the TEN Global Invitational.

Recent results

Of their last five matches, T1 has lost three and won two. Of the three matches they lost, two were against DRX and one against their opponents in today's AfreecaTV Valorant League matchup, EDward Gaming. The South Korea-based team won against Cloud9 and Karmine Corp's newly formed teams.

EDward Gaming has won four of their last five matches. They defeated TOP Esports, Attacking Soul Esports, FunPlus Phoenix, and Rare Atom. Incidentally, their only loss has been at the hands of Rare Atom as well.

Team lineups

T1:

Son "xeta" Seon-ho (IGL)

Seon-ho (IGL) Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo

Jung-woo Lee "Carpe" Jae-hyeok

Jae-hyeok Lee "k1Ng" Seung-won

Seung-won Ham "iZu" Woo-ju

Woo-ju Yoon "Autumn" Eu-ddeum (Head Coach)

EDward Gaming:

Guo "Haodong" Haodong (IGL)

Haodong (IGL) Wan "CHICHOO" Shunzhi

Shunzhi Wang "nobody" Senxu

Senxu Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang

Yongkang Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao

Zhao Lo "AfteR" Wen-hsin (Head Coach)

Where to watch

Expand Tweet

You can watch this Valorant match only on AfreecaTV. The match between T1 and EDward Gaming will take place on December 6, 2023, at 5 am PST / 2 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST / 10 pm JST.

Poll : Who do you think will win this match? T1 EDward Gaming 0 votes